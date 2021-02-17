The Tennessee Tech women's basketball team was clicking on all cylinders on Thursday night as the Golden Eagles dominated visiting SIU Edwardsville, claiming an 81-42 victory at the Hooper Eblen Center.
Tech improves to 11-6 overall, 9-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
"I'm really proud of the effort and discipline the girls showed tonight, especially after coming off a really emotional win on Saturday (over UT Martin)," said Tech head coach Kim Rosamond. "They showed intensity with the way they just came out , did their job and just played extremely hard. There were a lot of good things tonight."
Sophomore Maaliya Owens had a career night, setting new marks in scoring with 19 points and rebounds with seven. She was 7-for-15 from the floor and 5-for-12 from 3-point range as she led all scorers.
"She just had a tremendous all-around game tonight," Rosamond said. "She had seven rebounds and that's been an area of emphasis for her and she did a great job with that."
Tech also had two others score in double digits as Anna Jones scored 12 points and Jordan Brock added 11. Sophomore Jada Guinn flirted with a triple-double in her 20 minutes of action, collecting six points, seven rebounds and six assists before the game got out of reach for the visitors. The Golden Eagles were able to slow down one of the conference's best offensive rebounding teams, holding SIUE to six offensive boards and three second-chance points.
Owens has appeared in all 18 TTU games this season, averaging 6.1 points per game. Her 24 3-pointers rank third on the team.