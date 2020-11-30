Georgetown College and Asbury University played their women's basketball game last Tuesday at a pace that was a preemptive strike against any impending turkey and pie consumption.
Scoring bursts and momentum swings were fast and furious, with the Eagles clutching the last one to seal a 98-86 home victory in Harrodsburg.
Grace White, a transfer this season from NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky University, was sensational for the Tigers (1-1) with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. She went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Terri Abram finished with 15 points on the strength of three timely second-half 3-pointers for Georgetown, while Whitney O'Mara wound up with 14 points and four assists. Raegan Williams yanked down a team-high nine rebounds.
It wasn't enough to overcome Autumn Herriford, who led all scorers with 30 points to go with nine rebounds for Asbury. Zaria Napier served up 18 points and seven assists for the Eagles. Faith Osborne fashioned 15 points.
Both benches played a significant in the high-octane contest. Trinity Shearer and Paige Taylor combined for eight steals in their reserve roles to fuel the Eagles.
Asbury outscored Georgetown by a 35-25 margin in the fourth quarter to take command of a game that featured eight lead changes and seven ties.
After the Tigers used 15 unanswered points to take a five-point lead with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter, the Eagles embarked on a run of plus-20 over the next 13 minutes to seal the deal.
Three-pointers by Michaela Kennedy and Abram triggered GC's go-ahead run after the Tigers trailed 45-37 early in the third period.
Madison Darnell hit two free throws to pull the Tigers even, and another Kennedy trifecta landed the lead.
AU rallied to tie the game on three different occasions down the stretch in the third, and a 3-pointer by Sarah King with four seconds remaining put the Eagles ahead to stay.Abram buried another three to keep GC within two, 68-66, at the 8:48 mark in the fourth, but Kelsey Johnson matched it at the other end.
It was Asbury's first win in eight tries against Georgetown. The series dates back to 1993-94.
