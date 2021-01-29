There isn't enough red ink in the county to aptly demonstrate what's happened to the Georgetown College women's basketball practice and game calendar since October.
Yet the Tigers persist and keep fighting.
Playing its first game in two weeks – remarkably, only the second-longest break in this start-and-stop campaign – GC ran out of steam in the fourth quarter of a 60-47 loss to Freed-Hardeman on Thursday night in Henderson, Tennessee.
Lauren Boblitt's basket to start the fourth quarter closed GC's gap to 46-43, but SHU scored nine of the next 10 points to regain control.
Maddie Burcham, Terri Abram and Alexis Stapleton led the Tigers with eight points apiece, all in a reserve role. Boblitt contributed six points and seven rebounds.
Alyssa LeMay showed the way with 19 points for the Lions (10-10, 4-10). Caroline Chambers chipped in 15 points and 13 rebounds.
GC trailed 37-17 at the half before storming back with a 24-9 run in the third quarter. Stapleton drained a pair of 3-pointers to ignite the comeback. Abram and Burcham each added another to get the Tigers within six, 43-37, at the 2:19 mark of the period.
Boblitt hit two free throws down the stretch in the third quarter, and Burcham beat the buzzer.
Another 3-pointer from Abram returned the deficit to single digits, 55-47, with 3:22 to go. Thanks to FHU's offensive rebounding and a pair of giveaways, GC mustered only two more shot attempts and ni points for the duration,
Twenty turnovers troubled the Tigers, who earned only four free throw attempts on the night.
Georgetown (3-7, 2-6) played seven of its previous nine games in a 17-day stretch after returning from an earlier 35-day pause. They've had a game postponed on 19 different occasions.
Saturday's 1:30 p.m. contest at Davis-Reid against Pikeville is senior day for Michaela Kennedy, Raegan Williams, Whitney O'Mara and Grace White.