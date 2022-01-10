Simply hanging around with other top-five teams, Mid-South Conference and NAIA national title contenders, is no longer the standard for Georgetown College women's basketball.
A new coaching staff rapidly changed the trajectory of the Tigers' program. This past week was about re-framing what is considered an acceptable result these days.
Losses to No. 1 Campbellsville, 71-55, on the road Monday and No. 3 Thomas More, 90-72, on Saturday afternoon at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym could be interpreted as signs of how much GC has evolved in a short span or how far they still must progress.
“We've got to win,” GC coach Jeff Nickel said. “I expected to win tonight. I expected to win Monday night. You've got to get that mentality. We're trying to do that, but part of building that mentality is you've got to be able to do your job.”
GC (11-5 overall, 4-4 conference) never landed the lead against Thomas More (15-1, 8-0) but never budged, either.
The Tigers trimmed a 13-point halftime deficit to single digits on multiple occasions, lastly when a 3-pointer by Jazzmyn Elston, then a free throw from Callie Jackson made it 79-70 with 3:41 remaining.
Another defensive stop followed, and two long-range chances from Sophie Smith and Elston to pull within two possessions rolled around the rim and out.
Zoie Barth atoned for a missed layup earlier in the sequence by starting a 3-point play to fuel the Saints' 11-2 knockout punch.
“We made way too many mental mistakes. Way too many mistakes from the scouting report. We didn't follow it very well,” Nickel said. “It's a lot better if we don't put ourselves in the bind we put ourselves in the first half. We played better basketball the second half. We had to foul them too many times, though.”
Helped by a 25-for-30 parade at the free-throw line, Thomas More flaunted six double-digit scorers, led by Barth with 16 points. Courtney Hurst and Summer Secrist each added 12, Emily Simon 11 and Taylor Clos and Kelly Brenner 10 apiece for the Saints, who stayed perfect against the Tigers since joining the Mid-South after winning the NCAA Division III national title in 2018-19.
Graves County High School product Callie Jackson of Mayfield, coming off the bench on a day when her school dedicated all proceeds from the game to tornado recovery efforts, led the Tigers with 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting in an inspired performance.
“Callie's a great kid. She's going to have a bright future ahead of her,” Nickel said. “You feel really bad for all the people in Western Kentucky. She knows a lot of people, had a lot of friends who literally lost everything. For us to be able to do that for tornado relief tonight was really good, and to see her play well. She woke up and played really well and cut down her mental mistakes.”
Grace White also was instrumental in Georgetown's comeback bid with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Smith served up nine points and six assists.
In addition to the 27-14 foul disparity, the Tigers' 34.7 percent shooting lagged far behind the Saints' 51.8 percent clip, which was never below the break-even mark in any quarter.
Two 3-pointers from AJ Stevenson kept GC afloat in the first period, but the Tigers still trailed 25-16 at the first checkpoint. That stretched to 43-30 at the half.
“I just felt like we let them play really, really comfortable in the first half,” Nickel said. “I thought the second half we did a much better job. Granted we were fouling, scrambling, and obviously you're not going to play like that defensively the whole time, You're trying to get back in the game at that point, so you're doing some things you normally wouldn't do to try to cut into the lead.”
Jackson's layup and a 3-pointer by White clawed the Tigers within seven, 52-45, at 4:51 of the third quarter.
Secrist sandwiched four free throws around a basket by Clos to counter a 3-pointer from Smith and keep Thomas More in control.
Baskets by Izzy Lamparty and Elston each trimmed it to single digits down the stretch in that period, but a Maggie Jones three boosted it back to 66-52 for the Saints entering the fourth.
“The score doesn't indicate the game that was played. It was about an eight to 10-point game most of the night. We couldn't get the stop we needed to get, and then we would foul when we didn't need to foul,” Nickel said. “We've just got to be able to overcome some things like if there's a no-call or a play doesn't go our way. We've got to be mentally tough enough to get through that.”
GC was within six of Campbellsville, 31-25, at the half in its test against the top-ranked Tigers. Elston led the charge with 15 points, Lamparty added 10, with eight apiece from Jackson, White and Madison Darnell.
Smith doled out six assists for Georgetown, which saw Campbellsville use a 22-for-30 showing at the line to sneak away. Lauren Lee led the hosts with 21 points and six assists.
“You want to play in big games, and we haven't played in them in a while. You start seeing that your margin for error is very short. It's narrow, and you've got to get the stops and do the things that you need to do,” Nickel said. “That might be the lesson these kids learned this week on Monday and Saturday. We've got to follow game plans. They're so important, because if your talent's even, that's part of it.”
GC stays home for league contests with Life on Thursday and Tennessee Southern on Saturday.
“Hopefully we can get back and improve. Our goal is to put ourselves in position to get in the national tournament,” Nickel said. “I think this is a national tournament team. We've just got to hold on and get on to next week. There's not really a night off in this league unfortunately.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.