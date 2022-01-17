The Georgetown College women's basketball team set the tone on the defensive end of the floor from the opening tip-off Saturday afternoon, and that allowed the Tigers to control their Mid-South Conference game against the visiting University of Tennessee Southern Firehawks.
Georgetown (12-5, 5-4 MSC) held the Firehawks without a made field goal in the opening four minutes, and as a result jumped out to a 12-1 lead on their way to the 77-64 win over UT Southern (10-6, 5-5 MSC).
It waa another impressive performance by first-year coach Jeff Nickel’s resurgent Tigers, who were ranked third in the group of teams receiving votes just outside the top 25 in the most recent NAIA national poll.
GC snapped a modest two-game losing streak that featured measuring-stick games against No. 1 Thomas More and No. 3 Campbellsville.
The Tigers made five of their first seven shots in the opening four minutes and held the Firehawks to 0-for-5 shooting. Georgetown forced four turnovers as the Tigers built the 12-1 lead. After another 8-0 Georgetown run late in the period, the Tigers' lead swelled to 20-6. It was 20-8 at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter was more evenly matched. UT Southern made half of its field goal attempts, but Georgetown prevented the Firehawks from making anything from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Tigers drained a pair of triples, and five free throws in the period to extend their lead by five at the half, 41-24.
In the second half, the Tigers did what they had to do to keep the lead at a comfortable margin.
Georgetown led by as many as 21 points after back-to-back scores to open the third frame, and while they did not extend the lead further, the Tigers never led by fewer than 13 points in the half.
UT Southern made its first 3-point shot just more than three minutes into the second half, but even that could not deter the Tigers.
Five Tigers scored in double-figures, led by Sophie Smith's 17 tallies. Izzy Lamparty added 16 points, Madison Darnell chipped in a dozen along with 14 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, and Jazzmyn Elston and AJ Stevenson each notched 10 points. Darnell also had five assists to lead the Tigers.