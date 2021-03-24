It is almost impossible to imagine John Calipari leaving Kentucky men’s basketball for Ole Miss, or Jeff Walz walking away from the Louisville women’s program to take the job at Wake Forest.
Georgetown College women’s basketball has pulled off the NAIA and Mid-South Conference equivalent, luring away the league’s most successful coach of the past decade with the hiring of Jeff Nickel from Shawnee State University.
Introduced Wednesday as the Tigers’ next leader, Nickel guided the Bears to the NAIA national tournament in all eight of his seasons at Shawnee’s helm. His sterling record of 214-60, a .781 winning percentage, included an unprecedented stretch of five Mid-South Conference titles in a six-year span.
“I’m extremely excited to get started here. I think we’re going to compete for national championships, and we’re going to win a national championship,” Nickel said. “That’s our goal here, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Nickel, 39, takes over from James Jackson, who resigned at the end of his fourth season.
He inherits a program that has not kept pace with GC’s storied men’s basketball or football programs on the national landscape. Jackson guided the Tigers to the 2019 NAIA tournament, and his predecessor, Andrea McCloskey, led a run to the Fab Four in 2012.
Aside from that, there have been few high points since Susan Johnson’s tremendous 32-year tenure, one that produced 584 wins and three trips to the national quarterfinals. The Tigers won only three games in an abbreviated season wracked by COVID-19 issues this past winter.
So why Georgetown, and why now?
“I’ve always liked the area. It’s really close in proximity to Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati. We’ve had very strong recruiting ties in the state of Ohio. I feel like we can keep all of those intact,” Nickel said. “With the resources that are available, I thought this was a great time to make that move.”
It also doesn’t hurt to feel wanted.
From the jump ball of the coaching search, both GC president William Jones and athletic director Brian Evans said the process was “targeted” at Nickel.
“Brian shared with me his aspirational list of folks that he wanted to go after, and I can tell you we got our coach. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that we do have that championship pedigree in athletics,” Jones said. “It’s not very often you sit down with your (AD), say, ‘This is the coach we want,’ and it come to fruition like this. So it seems very surreal, but it’s very exciting.”
Evans said he spoke with next year’s returning players and vowed that he would land not someone who would merely make the Tigers competitive but put them in position to challenge for conference and national titles, now and in the future.
In a league where Shawnee State, Campbellsville and Thomas More all have been ranked No. 1 in the nation in recent years, that’s an admittedly tall order.
“You get a few opportunities in your career as an athletic director to make what you know will be transformational decisions. I think you will see that come to fruition very quickly,” Evans said. “I don’t want any more for our young women to walk on the court not believing that they’re going to win every game that they step into.
"I wanted a leader that has that pedigree, that’s proven that they can do that time and time again, and I know that we got that in Coach Jeff Nickel.”
Nickel is a native of South Shore in Greenup County. He started his coaching career immediately after graduating from high school while attending Shawnee State, just across the river in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He joined Shawnee State as a women’s assistant coach in 2009-10 before taking over the top job four years later.
“I started out coaching middle school, freshman, JV, varsity boys, varsity girls, just kind of went through the whole gauntlet. It gave me a lot of perspective on youth development, dealing with community, parents, administration,” Nickel said. “I try to create a family culture. Nobody gets where they’re at alone. I’ve had a ton of support along the way, people that believed in me and invested in me.”
Early in that career, Nickel helped coach summer camps at GC.
Shawnee State went 14-2 against Georgetown during Nickel’s tenure, but the coach said some earmarks of the Tigers’ program captured his heart along the way.
“When I’d come in, people would open up the doors for you, ask you how you were doing. They would remember you,” Nickel said. “I was always impressed by that, the amount of people who would attend the games, how hard the players played.”
He also felt an affinity with the toasty, close confines of Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
“It’s warm. It’s very warm,” Nickel noted. “My high school at Greenup County, we nicknamed it ‘The Greenhouse,’ because we’d turn the heat up. So coming in here, I always loved it. They liked it hot. I like it hot. That’s always had an allure to me. The fan base is really good. I think it’s a tough place to play.”
Nickel hopes to spike the level of play on the court immediately to match the thermometer and the fan fervor.
“I think we can. We’re going to have to work hard. We’re going to assemble a championship caliber staff. We’re going to get on the recruiting trail really quickly,” he said. “I think there’s a good foundation of players, and I think we can get some good basketball players in here, blend them together and put together a really good basketball team for next season.”
Evans said Nickel’s belief in the ability to reverse those fortunes gave him “goose bumps.”
One of the new coach’s key pronouncements during the interview process was that he has never missed the NAIA tournament and doesn’t intend for that to change next March.
“He didn’t blink an eye,” Evans said. “Sometimes you know coaches have to say those things, but when he’s looking you in the eye, he believes it, and I have no doubt it’s going to happen.”