Georgetown College lured away Shawnee State University's longtime women’s basketball coach, Jeff Nickel, during the past off-season.
On Monday night, the Tigers made it clear they've also taken the Bears' place near the top of the Mid-South Conference standings and in NAIA national tournament consideration.
AJ Stevenson's career-high 27 points led GC to an overpowering 93-48 victory over host Shawnee in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The margin of victory was Georgetown's largest in a conference game since West Virginia Tech in Feb. 2012. The Tigers advanced to the NAIA Fab Four that season.
Nickel led Shawnee State to eight consecutive tourney appearances before arriving at Georgetown (13-5, 5-4), which appears poised to end a three-year drought.
Stevenson sank five 3-pointers and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line on the evening. She also hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds.
Jazzmyn Elston added 13 points and three of the Tigers' 10 strikes from beyond the arc. Madison Darnell (12 points, nine rebounds) and Izzy Lamparty (11 points, six boards) also starred. Sophie Smith dished six assists.
Shelbi Wilson supplied nine points for Georgetown, whose bench outscored the Shawnee reserves, 63-0. Callie Jackson led the defensive effort with four steals.
Marnae Holland had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Shawnee State (3-10, 2-6), which shot below 30 percent and committed 17 turnovers.
GC never trailed after Elston's three broke a 4-4 tie in the first quarter. It was the genesis of a 19-6 run over the remainder of the period.
That 23-10 lead stretched to 40-20 at the half and 69-33 going into the fourth.
The Tigers travel to Tennessee for dates with Freed-Hardeman on Thursday and Bethel on Saturday.
