Georgetown College women's basketball capped the calendar year and its non-conference schedule in wild fashion Wednesday against Rochester (Michigan) University at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
The Tigers erased a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter, then withstood a 7-0 run by the Warriors in the final 24 seconds to prevail, 81-80.
Madison Darnell's layup with 3:07 remaining put GC (10-5) in front 72-70 and started a surge of nine unanswered points.
Jalynn Landversicht scored the next five, starting with two free throws and then a 3-point play in a 34-second span. Landversicht then grabbed a defensive rebound to set up a pair from the line by Lisa Sulejmani with 56 seconds to go.
Krystal Rice kept Rochester (7-7) alive with a 3-pointer, but the Tigers seemed safe when Darnell found Erin Toller for a layup and an 81-73 advantage with 36 seconds left.
Lauren Wynn's layup, a quick Tiger turnover and another Rice triple cut it to three. GC then gave it away again, leading to two Elysia Mattos free throws at the seven-second mark.
Georgetown couldn't close it out at the line, where Toller missed both halves of a double bonus. Rice's bid for the game-winner was off the mark, however, and the ball bounced out of bounds to the Tigers as time expired.
Sulejmani, a graduate transfer from Franklin Pierce, had her finest game as a Tiger with 21 points, including 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Darnell and Toller each had 15 points, with Darnell — on track to become the program's all-time leading rebounder — adding nine to her career total.
Landversicht contributed 14 points. Sophie Smith served up five assists.
Celeste Mershimer led the Warriors with 17 points. Rice went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and finished with 16. Mattos mustered 15 points, while Jacara Thompson tallied 10.
The Tigers won despite being on the short end in the rebound category by a 40-29 margin. GC went 31-for-38 from the line.
Georgetown returns from Christmas break at home Thursday, Jan. 5 with a Mid-South Conference clash against Bethel.