In this time of socially distanced basketball benches, it takes three well-spaced rows of folding seats to fit the entire Georgetown College women's team into Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
And if Saturday's season-opener was any indication, the Tigers will deliver a talented, fast-paced exhibition of musical chairs any given night this winter.
Fueled by 59 points from players who didn't even start the game, GC rallied from a slow start and squelched Salem (West Virginia) University, 84-72, in the lone non-conference game before the start of Mid-South Conference play this coming week.
Raegan Williams led the Tigers with 14 points and eight rebounds. Maddie Burcham and Terri Abram each added 13 points, with Burcham matching Williams' team-high total on the boards while Abram dished out four assists.
That trio wasn't on the floor to start the contest but was instrumental in snapping GC out of a four-minute scoring drought out of the gate.
Michaela Kennedy and Alexis Stapleton each chipped in nine points for Georgetown. Kennedy notched all hers on 3-pointers, while Stapleton scored six in a 90-second burst at the start of the fourth quarter to send the Tigers on their way.
Madison Darnell chipped in eight points, five boards and four assists, while Grace White, a transfer from NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky, had five points and eight rebounds in her GC debut.
Abram and Burcham each made three steals to fuel the transition game for Georgetown, which put 11 different players into the scoring column.
Alicia Smith led four players in double figures with 18 points with NCAA Division II Salem. Daniela Quesada added 16, Nerea Fernandez 15 and Inari Jones 10.
GC rallied from its early doldrums to lead on multiple occasions late in the first quarter, which was tied 21 at the horn.
The Tigers used a 24-12 gain to lead by a dozen at the half. Salem scratched within a point midway through the third period before consecutive buckets by Williams, including a 3-point play, retrieved momentum.
Salem sank a dozen 3-pointers, but the host Tigers held their visiting namesake to 35.6% shooting overall.
GC will travel to Pikeville on Thursday and Cumberlands on Saturday to tip off MSC competition.