Campbellsville opened the game on a 7-2 run, but Georgetown fought back to tie the score at 8-8 on a trey from Grace White with just less than four minutes to play in the opening stanza. Campbellsville immediately answered to reclaim the lead, then they finished the frame on a 10-2 run that gave the maroon and gray a 20-12 lead after 10 minutes of action.
Women's basketball: Mid-South Conference runner-up Tigers headed for California in NAIA tourney
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
Georgetown College women's basketball received an at-large bid to the NAIA tournament Thursday evening, its first bid to the national showcase since the 2018-19 season.
GC (22-11) is a No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 Southern Oregon (28-5) on a neutral court in Newhall, California, next Friday, March 11.
The other first-round game in that pod is host No. 2 The Master's (29-3) against No. 15 University of California Merced.
First-round winners will neet on Saturday, March 12, with that survivor advancing to the round of 16 the following week in Sioux City, Iowa.
With both the Mid-South Conference Championship and an automatic berth in to NAIAs, Georgetown put up a valiant fight Monday against Campbellsville in Bowling Green.
Georgetown fell behind early, but a big second half gave the Tigers a chance. In the end though, NAIA No. 5 Campbellsville (29-4) managed to hold off a last-second shot and win, 70-68.
GC whittled the deficit down early in the second frame, but a 12-0 CU run helped the Tigers open a 17-point advantage with 2:12 to play in the opening half. The orange and black closed the half on a 6-0 spurt, but at intermission, Campbellsville led comfortably, 37-26.
In the third period, the momentum began to shift. Another 6-0 run in the middle stages of the quarter helped Georgetown pull within five at 43-38, and when the dust settled on the period, Georgetown trailed by just seven, 52-45.
Campbellsville opened the final stanza and tried to put the game away, as they stretched their lead out to 14 points with less than three minutes gone in the period, but Georgetown pushed back.
The Tigers in black got back-to-back 3-pointers from AJ Stevenson, and that ignited a 12-2 run that helped cut the deficit to 64-60 with 3:50 to go in regulation.
Madison Darnell got the Tigers to within two at the 1:15 mark with a bucket, and after a pair of made free throws from Campbellsville, Jazzmyn Elston with 11 seconds left pulled Georgetown to within a single basket at 70-68.
Georgetown forced a turnover on the ensuing inbound play, and they got two cracks at extending the game, but a pair of blocked shots by CU ended the game in a two-point GC defeat.
Darnell led the Tigers with 18 points and six rebounds in the game, and Elston added 15 tallies. White netted 13, Callie Jackson added 11, and Stevenson finished with 10 points. White notched six assists and a pair of steals as well.
Georgetown made 27 of 61 (44.3%) shots in the contest but was just 3-for-17 (17.6%) from long distance. At the foul line, the Tigers also struggled, making only 11 of 18 (61.1%) attempts.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you support the bill that funds Charter Schools through SEEK funds?
You voted: