The highest preseason expectations for Georgetown College women's basketball program in nearly a decade dictated the most significant season-opening test in recent memory.
With the Tigers still blending some highly regarded transfers into an impressive cast of accomplished returnees and figuring out how it all will fit together, that wasn't a recipe for immediate success Saturday night.
No. 15 GC connected at a clip of only 34 percent from the field, including 1-for-13 beyond the 3-point arc, in a 66-53 loss to No. 24 Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne.
Seven unanswered points bridged the third and fourth quarters and trimmed Georgetown's 10-point deficit to 46-43 with 7:26 remaining in regulation.
Izzy Lamparty's second-chance bucket and a hoop by Erin Toller ended the third period. Cassie Colon ignited the final chapter with a drive to the hoop ahead of a free throw by Madison Darnell.
Indiana Tech (1-1) countered with a 3-pointer by Korryn Smith to trigger a 13-0 getaway. Taylor Covington scored seven points in that sequence for the Warriors.
By the time Jordan Rogers ended the run with two free throws at the 3:02 mark, GC was down 59-45 and couldn't nudge closer than a dozen down the stretch.
Toller, the former Sacred Heart star who started her career at the University of Kentucky, topped the Tigers with 16 points but was held to 4-for-13 shooting. She went 7-of-10 from the free throw line.
Lamparty added nine points and eight rebounds while fifth-year senior Darnell delivered nine points and seven boards for Georgetown.
In addition to seven veterans who were part of last winter's run to the NAIA tournament under new coach Jeff Nickel, GC featured key additions Toller, Lisa Sulejmani (Franklin Pierce), Cassie Colon (medical redshirt) and Rogers (Charleston Southern) in the lineup Saturday.
The Tigers also have added Teionni McDaniel (Northern Arizona) and Raevyn Harris (Cleveland State) in the offseason.
Indiana Tech used a 37-27 advantage on the glass and warmer shooting in the second (55.9 percent) and fourth (58.3 percent) periods to pull away from Georgetown.
Erika Foy led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and added eight rebounds for the Warriors. Covington chalked up 16 points and Kyra Whitaker 13. The Tigers couldn't take full advantage of 16 turnovers.
GC jumped out to a 4-0 lead on baskets by Lamparty and Darnell. Indiana Tech forged its first advantage at 6-5 on a Foy layup with 5:59 remaining in the quarter.
Darnell, Rogers and Colon scored in succession to restore the Tigers' roar. Indiana Tech scored only one field goal in the second half of that stanza and trailed 13-12.
Julianna Burris landed the next lead change with two free throws to open the second quarter. GC scored its next five points from the line.
Lamparty broke that drought with a layup that cut Tech's lead to 22-20 with 6:01 left, and Jalynn Landversicht pulled the Tigers even 27 seconds later.
Toller kept the run intact with a 3-pointer to put Georgetown back in front, but Indiana Tech comcluded with an 8-2 run for a 30-27 halftime cushion.
Darnell's layup and two Toller free throws gave GC a 31-30 lead out of the gate in the third period, but Whitaker strung together a layup and a 3-pointer to put the Warriors back in front to stay.