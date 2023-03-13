Senior superlatives

Maaliya Owens (11) of Scott County led Tennessee Tech in scoring and hit 84 3-pointers while leading the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA tournament berth since 2000.

 Tennessee Tech photo
Maaliya Owens, who wore ballet slippers before making the switch to basketball sneakers in middle school and growing into one of Scott County's best and brightest, is going to the NCAA's big dance.
 

