Maaliya Owens, who wore ballet slippers before making the switch to basketball sneakers in middle school and growing into one of Scott County's best and brightest, is going to the NCAA's big dance.
Tennessee Tech University senior guard Owens, named first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference earlier in the week, crossed the 1,000-point threshold for her career Saturday, March 4 in a 54-46 win over top-seeded Little Rock, earning the Golden Eagles their league's championship and automatic bid to the national tournament.
It's the 10th OVC title and first NCAA berth in 23 years for Tennessee Tech (23-9).
“I think that's what your dream is when you walk in there every day and see all those championships throughout history,” Owens said. “That's what you came here for. That's what you put in all the hours for. And I think for the rest of time we're gonna know that was us, and it took everybody. That's something we just wanted so much and we've worked so hard for it. It's so great that we're gonna have that.”
Tennessee Tech will take on Monmouth in a First Four game between No. 16 seeds on Thursday.
That winner will advance and play at No. 1 seed Indiana, led in part by former Louisville Sacred Heart Academy star Grace Berger, on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles stunned one of the country's stingiest defenses and OVC Player of the Year Sali Kourouma, who led the Trojans to an 18-0 record in games she played this season. The Golden Eagles were able to take her out of the picture, as she only saw 12:06 of court time due to foul trouble for most of the contest, drawing her fifth and disqualifying foul with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
“Obviously they're a great defensive team. They've held a lot of teams to a very low score,” Owens said. “They defended our three very well. But I think what makes our team so special is we're not just shooters. We were really trying to attack and finding some interior passes.”
Tech made it count at the free-throw line, knocking down 14-of-17 attempts at the stripe.
Owens finished with eight points and seven rebounds and became the 35th woman to score 1,000 points at Tech.
Kiera Hill recorded her first Division I double-double with career-highs of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“These two seniors (Hill and Owens) have carried us all season long,” Tech coach Kim Rosamond said. “You don't win a championship without a total team effort. (Little Rock) has kind of been our kryptonite. It's not always the most talented team that wins. It's the toughest team, and we were the toughest team today.”