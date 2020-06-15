One of the state’s tallest high school basketball recruits, and with arguably the highest ceiling for her potential, Malea Williams wanted to join forces with a college that could help her reach the mountaintop.
She found that and more. The 6-foot-4 product of Scott County High School capped an unforgettable graduation weekend at noon Monday, unveiling her commitment to the University of Louisville.
A small delegation of family and friends cheered wildly as Williams unzipped a black SC pullover to unveil a red Louisville T-shirt.
“Louisville has been there since day one,” Williams said. “They’ve supported me a lot, and I’m glad that’s where I can attend school.”
Still, it was a bit of a bombshell announcement.
Louisville attended countless AAU tournaments and summer open gyms at SCHS, making its interest clear. Williams said her ability to elevate her academic accomplishments as a senior proved as crucial to closing the deal with the Cardinals as anything she accomplished on the court.
“They got my transcripts and stuff,” Williams said. “Everything worked out how I hoped. They pulled through for me, and I’m very grateful for it. God worked it all out.”
Williams confirmed that Western Kentucky, Northern Kentucky and Syracuse were the other finalists.
“I wanted to stay close to home from the very get-go. Distance didn’t bother me. If I had to go out of state, I would have,” she said. “At first, all the schools around (here) were smaller, but I don’t know. I want to get better and be the best athlete I can be, and hopefully I’m going to go pro.”
Two other former Scott County Cardinals, Ukari Figgs and Camille Cooper Ozumba, have made it to the WNBA.
Under the direction of coach Jeff Walz, Louisville has developed into a national powerhouse.
The Cards were 2009 and 2013 national runner-ups. They also advanced to the final four in 2018. Louisville has made nine trips to the Sweet 16 in the Walz era and was headed to its 10th consecutive NCAA tournament this past winter before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams made an amazing transformation from timid role player as a freshman into one of Scott County’s all-time greats. She accumulated 1,347 points and 1,102 rebounds, capping her career as 11th Region player of the year and a Miss Basketball finalist this past season.
Scott County won 11th Region titles her sophomore and junior seasons and captured the 42nd District crown all four years. Two of her teammates, Maaliya Owens (Tennessee Tech) and Morgan DeFoor (Morehead State), also are in Division I.
“I’ve been playing ball since I was four, so I played middle school and then came to Scott County,” Williams said. “But I think I’ve gotten a lot better from freshman year to now.”
It took a while for Williams’ game to evolve and match her tremendous physical gifts.
“I think I’ve always been good with defense. I’ve learned a lot more with that, how to get places faster and smarter,” Williams said. “With offense, when I was younger, I would not shoot if I was open. I was just a passer. I’ve gotten a lot more confidence in my shot and trust in myself.”
Her fast track to a major college career coincided with a switch to the Kentucky Premier AAU program after her sophomore campaign at SC.
The team traveled to major tournaments around the country, including Chicago and Washington, D.C.
“My first tournament we had UK and Louisville,” Williams recalled. “It was crazy, because I’d never seen those coaches before. I was so nervous.
“Everybody saw potential in me, and then when I got to Kentucky Premier, it was, ‘OK, you don’t do this, you’re not playing.’ I’ve gotten to play with a lot of great girls and learn a lot of new things, and I’ve gotten to bring that into my basketball career. It’s something I wish that I could redo.”
The timing of Williams’ commitment — two days after a first-of-its-kind parade and virtual graduation ceremony for Scott County’s Class of 2020 — is unusual in the wild world of college recruiting.
Athletes have been known to make such declarations as early as their sophomore or junior year. Others prefer to get the decision out of the way before senior season, so it won’t serve as a distraction.
Being a late bloomer, of sorts, may have been in Williams’ favor, as it gave her an opportunity to continue growing and land an offer from her dream school.
Once the decision dragged into the fall, Williams’ mother, Marseya, counseled her daughter to wait and advised all her suitors to cool their jets.
“She had so many to choose from. I kind of wanted everybody to slow down for about four months,” Marseya Williams said. “I wanted her to be able to be a senior and enjoy it, and not have to rush a decision to where she was like, ‘Mom, I want to transfer. This isn’t working out.’ I told her take your time and you’ll know what school is the right one.’
Malea Williams said her close relationship with her mother was an invaluable asset in the recruiting process.
“Her thing is trust. I would like a school a lot, and she just wanted to make sure that’s where I belong,” Williams said. “She’s had bad feelings about some of these colleges, so I feel like when she gets to relax and feel comfortable with it, then I’m comfortable with it, because she knows me. She can read me.”
Williams said her mother’s recent health issues, while now on the upswing, strengthened her resolve to stay close to home.
Their relationship is unique.
“Yes, she’s my mom, she can parent me, but at the same time I look at her more like she’s like my sister,” Williams said. “I can go to her about anything. She supports me. She’s supported me since day one. It’s just a lot that she’s been through with me. She doesn’t get enough credit for it. She thinks she goes unnoticed, but everybody notices, like this little thing she put together for me today.”
The hardest part of the process for Williams, aside from agonizing over the actual choice, was the grim task of contacting all the coaches who didn’t win the scramble for her services.
“It feels good to be wanted, but when it’s this many people and you build so many relationships and meet so many people, it’s hard,” Williams said. “It’s been a long journey. Meeting people and then telling them you’re not going to attend their school is hard. I’ve built great relationships with so many coaches. I’m grateful.
“No one understands, though. I’m sensitive. I don’t like hurting people’s feelings.”
Williams’ unusual height for a woman is the first thing that catches the attention of college coaches and casual spectators alike.
Her ability to block shots and grab rebounds was strong from the start. Exponential improvement on offense is what likely sparked Williams’ meteoric rise to land with one of the nation’s elite programs, however.
On a Scott County program that led the state in scoring offense by a wide margin her junior and senior seasons, Williams was the Lady Cards’ most accurate 3-point shooter in 2019-20.
It’s not a skill some expect to see from a young lady who is tall and strong enough to dunk a tennis ball. But it’s one she needed if she hopes to excel in the Atlantic Coast Conference or at NCAA tournament time against the likes of South Carolina, Connecticut and Oregon.
“I’m sure it’s a guard, all-around, maybe a three or four (forward),” Williams said of her projected role at Louisville. “I’m 6-4 and like a feather. Those big post girls are 235 pounds. I’m pushing 140. I’m hoping after my first year I’ll be more like 160. That’s the plan.”
That plan is for five years. Williams will redshirt next winter, giving her a chance to get acclimated physically, academically and emotionally.
“Now I actually have to work out and run,” she said with a laugh. “That’s stuff I have to get used to.
“I’m expecting I’m going to get stronger and faster. I’m going to learn to balance athletics and academics, get in their system, study. I get to balance my schedule and timing. I think that’s going to be the best thing for me, because I was late to practice a couple times this year.
“That’s going to be a good environment for me, to help me grow where I’m not far from home. Mom can still come up there and I can come back here. I feel like it all worked out.”
There is one final order of high school business before Williams departs for her new basketball home in August.
The oft-postponed Mr. and Miss Basketball banquet is now scheduled for a virtual format on June 28. Williams’ other related awards will be delivered to her house on Tuesday evening.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.