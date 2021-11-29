Discretion and sportsmanship took over Saturday afternoon when the Georgetown College women's basketball team held the ball for the final 20 seconds against Wilberforce University in the final game of the Central Bank Jim Reid Classic, rather than eclipse the century mark for the third time this season.
Stopping themselves was the only thing that could contain the Tigers, who lead NAIA in scoring by a margin of more than four points per game at a clip of more than 95, and they only enhanced that average in a 99-56 blowout at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
What's most impressive is the way the Tigers (7-1 overall, 2-1 Mid-South Conference) are piling up those numbers. Regardless of who's missing from the lineup due to injury or what the opponent concocts defensively, GC has a knack for sharing the wealth and exploiting whatever crack in the door is left unattended.
“We're scoring in different ways. Sometimes we're getting to the line. Sometimes we're hitting threes. Sometimes we're scoring off the bounce. Sometimes it's with a post player,” Georgetown coach Jeff Nickel said. “It's a different kid every night. That's what I've told them is just because you don't go in a game doesn't mean you're not a value right now. It just means we've got something else working.”
Five different players are averaging double-digit points for the Tigers so far this season, and two who don't even fall into that category, Izzy Lamparty and Shelia McNealy, hit the threshold against Wilberforce (6-6).
Grace White notched 19 points, 14 rebounds and three steals to lead Georgetown. Lamparty supplied 16 points and seven boards off the bench.
Jazzmyn Elston (14 points in 15 minutes) and McNealy (12 points in 10 minutes) also were models of efficiency for the Tigers. AJ Stevenson added 10 points, while Sophie Smith was 3-for-3 from 3-point range for her nine points to go along with nine assists.
“I thought we played hard and played together. I'm pretty happy with it,” Nickel said. “We were able to make plays and find ways to get stops. We have girls out there learning positions that they haven't played all year. We're a work in progress.”
Since Nickel's arrival after guiding Mid-South rival Shawnee State to eight consecutive national tournament appearances, Georgetown has already more than doubled last year's three-win total. Prior to the holiday, GC continued its meteoric rise within the conference by handling a road test from Cumberland (Tennessee), 64-53.
“It doesn't get any easier. We're coming off a tough week and getting right back into it now,” Nickel said. “We've got a tough four-game stretch coming up. There's no easy games in the Mid-South. We've just got to continue to grow. Kids are going to grow at different points.”
Georgetown wasted no time with Wilberforce, storming to a 10-0 lead on its way to a 28-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers stayed at their standard scoring pace with advantages of 50-30 at the half and 79-43 after three periods.
The Tigers scored 26 points off 23 Bulldog turnovers and owned a 54-29 edge on the glass, from which they gleaned 21 second-chance points to the visitors' two.
“I think (defense) is a consistency thing. That's just an understanding of your job and doing your job and what your expectation is and where you've got to be, and then just an execution standpoint,” Nickel said.
Madison Darnell added eight points and nine rebounds for the Tigers, who held the Bulldogs beneath 30 percent field goal efficiency in both the third and fourth quarters and 31.9 percent on the day.
Darnell had a monster game with 22 points and 17 rebounds at Cumberland. The Tigers were only able to turn over the Phoenix eight times but limited them to 31.7 percent from the field.
Learning how to win on a night when the Tigers didn't have their A-game was another important milestone.
“We have some older people, but again, this is a completely new program with new concepts, and we're still young in a lot of ways too,” Nickel said.
Saturday's win started a demanding five-game homestand that begins with Bethel and Freed-Hardeman this Thursday and Saturday and rolls on with No. 13 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 14 Lindsey Wilson next week.
“They're fun to be around. They cheer for each other, and they believe in each other. We believe in our culture,” Nickel said. “It was great to see our kids off the bench, cheering during the media timeout, cheering on other kids, and that's what you want.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.