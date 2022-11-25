At arm's length

Jalynn Landversicht of Georgetown College fights for a loose ball Saturday against Thomas More University.

 Kal Oakes
Tall and strong across the board, equally comfortable slashing to the rim or spotting up from 3-point range, Thomas More University didn’t take long Saturday at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym to exhibit why it is both defending NAIA women’s basketball champion and the top-ranked team of the early season.
 

Tags

Recommended for you