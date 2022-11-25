Tall and strong across the board, equally comfortable slashing to the rim or spotting up from 3-point range, Thomas More University didn’t take long Saturday at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym to exhibit why it is both defending NAIA women’s basketball champion and the top-ranked team of the early season.
No. 18 Georgetown College also gave glimpses of why it isn’t far off, leading early and then scoring the first seven points of the second half to grab that advantage once again.
The margin of error against the Saints is minuscule, however, as evidenced by an immediate response of a baker’s dozen without a break to seize control for good in a 75-63 Mid-South Conference win.
“We made a lot of defensive mistakes,” GC coach Jeff Nickel said. “They do a lot of movement and motion, and we just had a lot of breakdowns defensively for a couple spells.”
Madison Darnell scored a team-high 15 points, including 9-for-14 from the free-throw line for Georgetown (3-2, 1-1), which reached the conference title game a year ago and is squarely back in the national conversation in Nickel’s sophomore season at the helm after a lengthy lull.
Cassie Colon added 11 points for the Tigers, who were undone by 33.9 shooting from the field and eight missed three free throws (17-for-25) compared to the Saints’ efficiency of 49.1 percent from the field and 80 percent from the stripe.
“I thought we got down in there. I just don’t think we made a lot of great decisions with the ball. I really think this loss in a lot of ways was on us. We’ve got to make some more free throws,” Nickel said. “I don’t think we shot 25 percent at the rim. We took 62 shots. I’m not sure 25 of those shots weren’t inside of five feet, You’ve got to be able to elevate and shoot those high and make ‘em.”
Courtney Hurst paced Thomas More (5-0, 2-0) with 18 points. Alex Smith added 14 off the bench. Emily Simon contributed 10, Rachel Martin nine, Rylee Turner eight and Zoie Barth seven.
Izzy Lamparty, Colon and Erin Toller each slashed to the hoop and fueled GC’s surge to a 36-35 edge with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter.
Jump shots by Hurst and Turner put Thomas More ahead to stay. Martin also buried a backbreaking 3-pointer during the 13-0 getaway.
“We had a couple times on our missed shots where we didn’t get back and contain and gave them a couple easy baskets, and you can’t do that against good teams,” Nickel said. “They’re a great team. We’re a great team, but you just can’t do that in those moments.”
Thomas More’s lead crested at 16 on two Simon free throws with 5:16 left in the game. Georgetown countered with consecutive buckets by Colon and Sophie Smith, then an AJ Stevenson 3-pointer to make it a single-digit spread again at the 3:44 mark.
Lengthy droughts before and after that rally were too much to overcome.
“They’re really physical underneath,” Nickel said. “They’re gonna contest your shots. You’ve got to be able to knock those down. If we want to get to the next level, those are the type of shots we’ve got to be able to make.”
Georgetown showed no awe of the reigning queens of the court from the get-go.
Darnell and Jalynn Landversicht each provided go-ahead points on two occasions in the back-and-firth opening period. Jordan Rogers’ 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 15-11 cushion with 4:05 to go.
Barth’s layup broke a 16-all tie and served up a modest lead for the Saints at the quarter break. GC was a spotty 5-for-10 from the line in that chapter.
“I just feel like we left it out there,” Nickel said. “We’ve been a pretty good free throw shooting team.”
Thomas More held GC scoreless in the second stanza until a Rogers layup with 7:07 to go.
The Saints followed that with five consecutive points from Smith, Kelly Brenner and Barth and threatened to pull away.
Most of that damage was inflicted from in close: Thomas More went only 3-for-13 from downtown on the day.
“A team like that you’ve got to pick your poison,” Nickel said. “It’s like the NFL where you can’t let a team run and pass on you. We weren’t gonna let ‘em shoot threes. They quit shooting ‘em. They drove to the basket. We just didn’t play very good one-on-one defense. That’s something we’ve got to address.”
Georgetown staved off Thomas More’s threats to run and hide with the help first of a 3-pointer from Toller, then a 7-2 run to close the half on the backs of Toller, Darnell and Lisa Sulejmani.
“If we play a little better one-on-one and finish some shots inside, it might be a little different outcome, but unfortunately we didn’t do that,” Nickel said.
Sulejmani left the game after rolling her ankle, which has been a recurring theme for the Tigers. Stevenson and Callie Jackson, each a significant returnee from last season’s successful run, also saw only limited time.
“We’ve got some good pieces. I like our team really well,” Nickel said. “The main thing for us is staying healthy. We’ve had a lot of injuries this preseason. We’ve had 30, 40 practices, but we probably haven’t practiced more than 10, 15 times all together, so we have players still trying to learn each other.”
Georgetown rolled over Saint Francis, Miami-Hamilton and Wilberforce in its three previous games, but the remainder of the schedule is a bear. No. 24 Cumberlands comes to town Tuesday.
Campbellsville joins Thomas More in giving the Mid-South two of the nation’s top three teams.
“You look at Thomas More and us and we have probably two of the toughest schedules in the country,” Nickel said. “We’re not going out and playing a whole lot of easy games. We’re trying to get ourselves ready to be a national tournament team. We want to win this league. We’re one game down now.
“We turn our attention to Cumberlands. It doesn’t really get any easier on Tuesday. We’ve just got to keep improving and be a better version of ourselves. The big thing is I can see what we could be. I’m excited about that, so hopefully we can get to that level.”