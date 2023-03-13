Five extra minutes? Ten years of frustration fading into the memory bank were well worth it.
Georgetown College women’s basketball ended a decade-long drought in the NAIA tournament Tuesday night, topping MidAmerica Nazarene, 70-68, in overtime of a first-round game on a neutral court at Luckey Arena in Marion, Indiana.
It was the first win at nationals for ninth-seeded Georgetown since the Tigers defeated Lyon College in the opening round of the 2013 edition.
GC advanced to NAIA’s Fab Four the previous year.
The Tigers’ dreams of getting to the national site in Sioux City, Iowa, and making such a Cinderella run this season ended Wednesday with an 88-70 loss to top seed Indiana Wesleyan.
Jalynn Landversicht was given the honor of putting the Georgetown name into the second round on the bracket display after a brilliant game in which she logged 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. She was one of four Tiger starters to play past 40 minutes in the thrilling win.
Sophie Smith also had a terrific night with nine points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Erin Toller struggled with her shooting and some turnovers but still finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
The inside power duo of Madison Darnell and Izzy Lamparty combined for 19 points and 14 rebounds. The two led a paint effort that saw the Tigers come out plus-20 on points in the paint (42-22).
Georgetown exploded out of the gates in the third quarter, scoring 15 unanswered points and ultimately turning an 11-point deficit into an 11-point lead at 43-32 with 4:57 to go in the period.
The Pioneers would not hit from the field until the 2:47 mark with a 3-pointer, but Jordan Rogers countered, giving the Tigers a 50-40 lead with 2:36 remaining.
MNU hit two more threes to close the chapter, but Georgetown held a 52-46 lead going to the fourth.
Yet another trifecta from the Pioneers opened the fourth quarter and cut the Tigers’ lead in half. Defense then took over for both sides as the teams traded the occasional basket as time wound down.
With 4:18 to go, Landversicht knocked down two free throws to put GC up 58-54.
After a missed MNU three, Landversicht grabbed the rebound and buried one of her own, putting the Tigers up seven with just under four minutes to go.
But Georgetown went scoreless until a jumper from Landversicht put the Tigers up 63-57 with just 38 seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, MNU grabbed its own board off a missed three and hit the retry to bring the game to a 63-60 Tiger lead with 22 seconds to go.
The Pioneers then forced a turnover. They missed a potential tying three, but Georgetown could not secure the carom and lost the ball out of bounds.
MNU took advantage. With six seconds to go, the Pioneers knocked down the game-tying triple.
GC had one last shot to win it. A bid from Darnell rolled off the rim.
It was the Tigers playing long ball to begin overtime as Smith hit one from distance to give GC the early lead.
Nazarene countered inside, and after two missed Tiger free throws, the Pioneers went to the line and hit one of two to tie the game at 66 with 1:52 left in OT.
Darnell then drew a foul. The senior hit the first freebie and missed the second, but Toller grabbed the critical offensive rebound and found Landversicht for a lay-in and a 69-66 lead with 1:16 to play.
MNU fought back and scored just 14 seconds later, taking the Tigers’ lead back to one. The Pioneers soon forced another GC turnover, but the Tigers’ defense held strong, and Landversicht blocked a go-ahead layup try with just 11 seconds to go.
The ball went out of bounds to the Pioneers, who missed another one from close range. Toller took down the rebound and hit one at the line.
To no one’s surprise with both teams’ tanks running low, MidAmerica Nazarene went for the three and the win on the last possession, but the shot was off the mark and Georgetown held on.
Darnell got the Tigers off to a strong start, scoring the first six GC points for an early 6-2 lead.
As the first quarter moved along, MNU went to its bread-and-butter, the 3-pointer. Consecutive triples put MNU up 12-7 midway through the opening stanza.
The Tigers fought back to tie the game at 15, but the Pioneers knocked down a late three to take an 18-15 lead to the second.
Georgetown entered a danger zone early in that period as MNU nailed two threes and grabbed a nine-point lead.
A lone Callie Jackson bucket was all the Tigers could muster over the first four-plus minutes of the quarter, and the Pioneers ex6ended the margin to 28-17.
The Tigers wouldn’t go away. Quick buckets from Toller and Landversicht cut the deficit to seven, and Toller hit a three moments later to make it a six-point game.
Smith and Rogers joined the party, and the Tigers found themselves down just 30-28 late in the period. MNU hit two late free throws for a four-point lead at the break, but the Tigers still had momentum.
Trei’Shawn Smith paced the Pioneers (21-9) with 19 points.. Jordynn Gnnzalez added 16.
Georgetown was making back-to-back appearances in the national tournament and its third in the past five seasons.
Indiana Wesleyan pulls away late
On stride for a potential second-round upset all night long, Georgetown College women’s basketball finally saw its flickering candle extinguished Wednesday in the NAIA national tournament.
For three quarters, the No. 9 seed Tigers gave the top-seeded host Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats all they could handle.
IWU asserted its strength in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Tigers, 26-7, to win the game, 88-70, and end Georgetown's season.
Georgetown got off to a roaring offensive start by shooting 11-for-17 in the first quarter. Of those six missed shots, the Tigers also grabbed four offensive rebounds.
Callie Jackson had a terrific quarter with seven points and three rebounds in just three minutes. The Tigers grabbed a 24-20 lead after 10 minutes as IWU used free throws to offset a 6-for-15 shooting start.
The Tigers kept the offense going in the second thanks to two AJ Stevenson 3-pointers inside the first three minutes, accounting for a 32-27 lead.
IWU scratched back to tie the game at 32. From there, the teams traded baskets and the lead the rest of the quarter.
A final bucket from Jordan Rogers gave the Tigers a 47-43 halftime lead after a second quarter in which each team shot better than 60 percent.
The third quarter began with the Tigers putting the Wildcats in serious trouble. Free throws from Jalynn Landversicht and layups by Izzy Lamparty and Madison Darnell put the Tigers ahead 53-45 just 1:23 into the quarter.
An Erin Toller basket with 5:39 to go put the Tigers ahead, 57-50. GC then hit its first offensive drought as it went more than three minutes without a point, allowing IWU to trim the deficit down to two.
The Wildcats took the lead with a late three, but a last-second bucket from Landversicht sent Georgetown back into the lead, 63-62, heading to the decisive fourth.
In that fateful period, the Indiana Wesleyan defense took over. Georgetown went scoreless over the first 2:28 of the quarter. In that time, IWU went on an 8-0 run to take a 70-63 lead over the Tigers.
A three from Toller briefly stemmed the tide, but the Wildcats answered immediately and held the Tigers scoreless for another four minutes. This time, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to take an 81-66 lead before a bucket from Lamparty with 3:40 to go.
Darnell scored the Tigers’ final points with 2:24 left.
After shooting 61 percent leading up to the fourth quarter, the Tigers shot just 3-for-9 while committing nine turnovers.
The Tigers’ season ends with a record of 19-14. In her final game for GC, Darnell played all 40 minutes, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight more rebounds to add to her program-record total.
Toller also played all 40 minutes, scoring 18 points and adding five assists. Landversicht added 12 points and six rebounds.
GC advanced to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2013.