Georgetown College's most recent visit to the NAIA women's basketball tournament took the Tigers to Montana. This winter's journey winds up in Newhall, Caliornia, a municipality on the northwest edge of Los Angeles County.
After the ups and primarily downs GC has endured for the better part of a decade, it would probably welcome an invitation to Friday's first-round game in Antarctica or on the moon.
As good fortune would have it, No. 7 Georgetown (22-11) merely gets to play on a neutral court at MacArthur Center as an at-large invite to the Cramer bracket against No. 10 Southern Oregon University (28-5).
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern at The Master's University.
To watch the game, go to www.gsacsportsnetwork.com/themastersuniv. There will be a pay-per-view charge.
The winner will face the survivor of Saturday's late game between No. 2 The Master's (29-3) and No. 15 University of California Merced (18-7) on Saturday evening. A second win would send one of the four teams in the pod to the later rounds of the tournament March 17-22 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Here's a closer look at the first-round match-up:
Georgetown likely starters: Grace White, 5-9 senior guard (11.0 ppg, 6.3 rp, 3.2 apg); Jazzmyn Elston, 5-7 senior guard (12.7 ppg); Madison Darnell, 5-11 senior forward (10.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg); Callie Jackson, 5-11 freshman forward (10.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Sophie Smith, 5-7 freshman guard (3.4 ppg, 3.1 apg).
Georgetown key reserves: AJ Stevenson, 5-10 freshman guard (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Lexie Stapleton, 5-7 senior guard (4.2 ppg); Jalynn Landversicht, 6-0 junior forward (3.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
Southern Oregon likely starters: Kami Walk, 5-11 sophomore forward (16.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg); Brianna Phiakhamngon, 5-3 junior guard (9.9 ppg); Syd’nee Fryer, 5-9 senior forward (9.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 spg); Dominique Harding, 5-8 senior guard (9.0 ppg, 3,8 rpg); Kennedy Honaker, 5-9 senior guard (1.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Southern Oregon key reserves: Kalei Iwami, 5-7 junior guard (7.5 ppg), Clara Robbins, 5-11 freshman forward (4.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Makayla Scurlock, 5-6 freshman guard (2.9 ppg).
Tournament history: Georgetown makes its 16th appearance in the tournament field and first since 2019, when it fell 89-69 to one of the top seeds, Montana Western. The Tigers also lost a first-round game to Loyola, 87-80, in 2014.
Their last tournament victory was a 66-55 verdict over Lyon (Arkansas) in the 2013 opening round. GC won three games by single digits to reach the Fab Four in 2012 and made it to the quarterfinals in 1993, 2001 and 2005.
Southern Oregon is a familiar face in the field, having qualified six times in the past seven seasons. This will be the Raiders' 13th overall appearance. Formerly a member of NAIA Division II, Southern Oregon earned its first bid since NAIA went to a consolidated tournament, inviting 64 of the total 237 women's programs. It was national runner-up in 2016.
Series history: The teams have never previously met.
Season overview: GC completely reversed its fortunes in coach Jeff Nickel's first season after a COVID-abbreviated 3-13 season in 2020-21. The Tigers finished fourth out of 12 teams in the Mid-South Conference regular season, then beat Bethel and Lindsey Wilson to reach the tournament championship for the first time since 2014. Campbellsville edged Georgetown, 70-68, in the MSC final.
GC also won an exhibition against NCAA Division I Morehead State and lost by two points in overtime to Thomas More when the Saints were ranked No. 2 nationally in NAIA.
The Tigers have prospered despite losing three players who were starters at one time — Cassie Colon, Dynastee White and Izzy Lamparty — to injury.
Southern Oregon won the Cascade Conference tournament title, lowering the boom on regular-season champion Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 56-34, in the final. Fryer and Walk were named all-conference performers.
What to expect: Southern Oregon flaunts the No. 9 scoring defense in the country, allowing just under 53 points per game. Georgetown averaged more than 75 points per contest and isn't shy about trying to push the tempo, so expect a clash of wills.
Neither team has overwhelming size and tends to rebound by committee. Darnell's propensity for double-doubles down the stretch in the big, physical Mid-South certainly bodes well for the Tigers, as does a hard-nosed, senior dominated lineup that includes NCAA D1 transfers Elston and White.
Georgetown is No. 16 nationally in rebounding margin, topping its opponents by nearly nine in that category on an average night. GC loves to get to the free-throw line. The Tigers rank No. 7 in attempts and No. 12 in makes per game. Their percentage (68.1) has been spotty at times, and it will be crucial to take advantage of those opportunities at tournament time.
Looking ahead: The Master's avenged all three of its regular season losses to win the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament and has never lost in three meetings with UC Merced, although the teams haven't faced each other since 2013.
Georgetown defeated The Master's in the second round of the 2005 NAIA tournament. The Mustangs reached the 2019 quarterfinals and are making their eighth appearance at nationals in the past nine seasons. Stephanie Soares (21.2 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 104 blocks) is a 6-foot-6 junior who poses match-up problems for anyone.
