Challenged from the autumn jump by COVID-19 circumstances and the resulting impossible schedule, a young Georgetown College women's basketball team might be turning the corner.
The Tigers took down their second consecutive Mid-South Conference opponent with a 70-54 denial of the undermanned but inspired Life University Running Eagles on Thursday night as Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
GC (3-6 overall, 2-5 MSC), which previously lost six in a row in a stretch that included five weeks without a game, has the chance to sweep the week when it hosts Martin Methodist at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Every win in this league is a good win,” GC coach James Jackson said. “We played Thomas More twice who's top-five, Shawnee who's top-10, Cumberlands who's loaded, Lindsey Wilson who's ranked, Bethel who's ranked. I'm not worried about our record, because we just went through murderer's row.”
Freshman Callie Jackson, who entered the night having scored only eight collegiate points – albeit in only eight games, five off the bench – erupted for 16 along with eight rebounds in 22 minutes to propel the Tigers.
Jackson and sophomore Maddie Burcham (13 points) provided the answer after Life (2-8, 0-7), despite traveling with the minimum five players from Marietta, Georgia, briefly took the lead in the third quarter.
Alexis Stapleton provided key outside shots and finished with 11 points, while freshman point guard Shelbi Wilson added 10 for the Tigers.
“You've got young kids. You've got older kids that haven't played in a while,” coach Jackson said. “How do you develop chemistry? That comes from playing together. If we show up, we win. That's the good thing. At least we know we have the talent to get the job done. That's just part of it right now. You play the hot hand.”
On a night when Life had no bench, Georgetown reserves scored all but 19 of the Tigers' points.
GC prevailed despite shooting 34.2 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from the free throw line. The Tigers ruled the boards by a 55-44 margin, led by Raegan Williams' dozen.
“We've got to finish some shots around the rim,” coach Jackson said. “I know they only had five players, but those kids can play. They're tough. That's the thing that's unfair about this league. You put them in another conference, they're top of the pack. There's no doubt about that in my mind. That's how absurd it is. I think we can cut a big corner if we keep playing and we make some shots around the rim.”
Sydni Tears led Life with 20 points and four steals. Leetoria Dorsey chipped in 15 points and a pair of blocked shots.
Life erased GC's 36-27 halftime lead with a half-court defensive clinic in the third period. Tears' 3-pointer put the Running Eagles on top, 41-40, before Burcham drove to the rim for a go-ahead hoop at the 1:58 mark.
Tears tied it at 43, only to see Burcham hit one of two free throws with a second remaining.
Stapleton's corner three provided some cushion on GC's initial possession of the fourth quarter. Jackson later scored twice in a span of just over a minute and stretched the lead to six.
Jackson and Stapleton found Grace White for consecutive Tiger buckets to make it a double-digit gap with 5:58 to go. White's work was the centerpiece of a 13-0 run that also included another triple by Stapleton and baskets from Jackson and Wilson.
Georgetown trailed 5-0 before White, who erupted for 30 points in a win over Bethel on Monday, broke the ice with 6:27 remaining in the first period. White also later gave the Tigers their first lead at 7-5.
Stapleton's first 3-pointer of the night, fed by Burcham, put GC in front 14-12 at the horn.
Wilson and Jalynn Landversicht registered go-ahead hoops for Georgetown early in the second stanza. Burcham and Landversicht later buried threes to create space before the half.
Life's reply after intermission was another learning opportunity for a Georgetown roster that features nine freshmen and four sophomores, compared to only three seniors (White, Williams and Whitney O'Mara) currently in uniform.
“That's just the inconsistency of this year. You've got teams out in California that haven't played a game. You've got teams in our league who've played 14, 15 games, and then you've got some who haven't played many,” coach Jackson said. “That's gonna happen. You just have to keep plugging and fighting and working. Yesterday was only our 42nd practice of the year.”