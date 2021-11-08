Anybody who questions the strength of NAIA basketball need look only at the rosters peppered with former NCAA Division I recruits and the early-season wins over mid-major D1 programs every year.
After spending the better part of a decade as an also-ran in the Mid-South Conference, Georgetown College women's basketball joined that conversation with a 72-63 exhibition victory last Thursday night at Morehead State.
Senior transfer Jazzmyn Elston haunted her former team with 14 points to help the Tigers, who are 3-0 to start the regular season, overcome an 11-point deficit in the final 15:02.
Dynastee White, a freshman, led GC with 16 points. White and Elston combined to go 14-for-15 from the free-throw line, where the Tigers connected at a 26-of-32 clip compared to the Eagles' 7-for-10 showing.
Grace White, also a former D1 player (Northern Kentucky), added 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for Georgetown. Madison Darnell also chipped in 11 points.
Lexi Stapleton's steal and outlet pass to Dynastee White set up two free throws that gave GC the lead for good, 58-57, with 6:07 remaining.
