Toller takes over

Georgetown College freshman Erin Toller had her best game as a Tiger in a win over Cumberlands.

 Kal Oakes
Shown where the power lies in NAIA and the Mid-South Conference and what it will take to get there by No. 1 Thomas More, the best thing for Georgetown College women's basketball was to get right back inside Davis-Reid Alumni Gym and convincingly beat another ranked rival in the league.
 

