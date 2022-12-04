Shown where the power lies in NAIA and the Mid-South Conference and what it will take to get there by No. 1 Thomas More, the best thing for Georgetown College women's basketball was to get right back inside Davis-Reid Alumni Gym and convincingly beat another ranked rival in the league.
No. 18 GC achieved that agenda with authority Tuesday night, never trailing after the first five minutes of an 84-73 win over No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
There are four MSC teams in the national top 25 and at least two or three others within reach. Georgetown (5-3 overall, 3-1 MSC) reinforced its place in that land of giants with a bounce-back victory.
“I told them (after Thomas More), hey, we lost that one,” GC coach Jeff Nickel said. “We're not in the lead anymore. We've got to stay near the top, because they can get beat too. It happened last year a couple times.”
Freshman transfer Erin Toller, who started out at the University of Kentucky after a celebrated prep career at Louisville Sacred Heart, enjoyed arguably her best game thus far as a Tiger with a team-high 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.
GC was only 4-for-21 from beyond the 3-point arc, but Toller buried two of those.
“She was really good in our first two scrimmages. I'm not saying we coached her out of it, but she upped the ante tonight,” Nickel quipped. “Her family was here, so I think she had a little incentive and wanted to play well.”
Izzy Lamparty went 8-of-10 from the field and delivered a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Cassie Colon contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, while Madison Darnell added 10 points and six boards.
The Tigers took advantage of 21 turnovers and mostly maintained control after storming to a 43-29 halftime lead.
Toller increased that margin to 53-33 on a 3-pointer with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter, her second in a 66-second span.
“I'd say we got sloppy. ßSometimes that happens when you get up by 20,” Nickel said. “We played a lot better defensively tonight than what we did last week.”
Georgetown held Cumberlands (6-2, 1-2) without a 3-pointer in the second and third periods and harassed the Patriots into 20 and 35 percent shooting overall in those two stanzas.
Kassie Monday led all scorers with 25 points for UC but stumbled into eight turnovers. Kaylee Monday added 13 points and Jayden Cox 10.
Injuries have shortened the Tigers' bench early in the season, but Nickel was pleased with a combined 21 points from Jalynn Landversicht, Lisa Sulejmani, AJ Stevenson and Jordan Rogers.
“Our bench played really good. In that first quarter when I subbed, we actually built on the lead,” Nickel said. “My five starters were sitting over there and I said, 'Hey, you guys have gotta go now.' They kind of accepted that challenge, and that was fun to see. We hadn't done that this year.”
Stevenson, a key component on last year's national tournament team, and Sulejmani, a transfer from NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce, put up six and five points, respectively, in the second period.
Landversicht came up big with five in the third quarter, including 3-for-4 from the free-throw line, where Georgetown was 24-for-32 on the night.
“We've got some kids who played good minutes last year, and we just can't get 'em in the game where they can have a feelgood,” Nickel said. “As tough as our schedule has been, there just haven't been a lot of feelgoods. Outside of Miami-Hamilton, everybody's either ranked or been to the national tournament. The cupcakes are gone.”
Cumberlands twice scratched within 11 points in the third, with two Channing Lewis free throws accounting for a 62-51 margin at the horn.
Cox cut it to single digits to start the fourth before two Lamparty layups surrounding a Darnell 3-point play ignited a clinching 13-2 run that took the lead back to 20.
“Winning games like this and playing well is gonna help us later on,” Nickel said. “We can honestly beat (Thomas More). We’re not mentally mature enough to beat them right now, and that’s why we’re playing tough teams. That’s as much about building a program as it is anything, Last year we played some to try to get rolling. Now we’re trying to put ‘em in the fire.”