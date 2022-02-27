To learn about a quicker rebuild than Georgetown College women's basketball, your only option would be to have invested an hour of your Sunday afternoon in a do-it-yourself show on cable.
Or you could have taken note of the Tigers, who have gone from a paltry three wins to a powerful 22 after surviving a 66-56 semifinal grind with Lindsey Wilson at the Mid-South Conference tournament in Bowling Green.
No. 4 GC (22-10) will play for its first conference championship since 2008 on Monday night when it takes on No.2 Campbellsville at 6 p.m. Eastern.
Georgetown last reached the final in 2014, which was two seasons after its most recent trip to the NAIA Fab Four. The Tigers are a lock for their first national tournament bid since the 2018-19 season.
“Our kids showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight, a lot of grit,” said first-year GC coach Jeff Nickel, who led Shawnee State to the MSC title four times. “I'm just really proud of these kids and how far they've come and how far we've come as a program.”
Seniors – one Division I transfer and another who has seen both the highs and lows in four years with the Tigers – led the charge,
Jazzmyn Elston scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half for Georgetown. She grabbed six rebounds. Madison Darnell chalked up all but two of her 18 points after intermission and hauled down nine boards.
“I can't say enough about our seniors. Madison Darnell and Jazzmyn Elston were spectacular today,” Nickel said. “Grace White and Lexie Stapleton have been great for us all year long. AJ Stevenson, a freshman, stepped up for us today and was really, really good as well."
Stevenson scored eight of her 12 to keep the Tigers afloat in a sputtering first half that ended with Lindsey Wilson on top by a slim 25-22 margin.
Callie Jackson and Jalynn Landversicht combined for 16 rebounds. Jackson's layup, immediately followed by a blocked shot at the other end, were crucial after the Blue Raiders (15-15) closed a nine-point deficit to four with two minutes remaining.
“We had a couple miscalculations on some stuff,” Nickel said of the anxious moments after Elston's 18-footer put his team up 58-49 and on the brink of running away. “We had three players running one thing and two running another thing, just a little unorganized. But we got settled in and made some plays down the stretch.”
Amelia Hodges paced Lindsey Wilson with 16 points. Hailey Ison, who played four years at Georgetown and wound up with two graduate transfer seasons for the in-state rival because of the optional COVID year, added 14 for the Blue Raiders.
Lindsey Wilson, which took out top-seeded Thomas More in the quarterfinals, led 38-36 with 2:53 to go in the third period before Georgetown began its gradual getaway with the final seven points of that stanza.
“I thought it was a great game for our kids,” Nickel said. “(Lindsey Wilson) played really, really well, really, really hard. They're a gritty, tough team. It was a typical Mid-South Conference tournament game.”
GC's lead crested at a dozen, 52-40, after the Tigers scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth period.
Darnell went 8-for-10 and Elston 5-for-7 to lead the Tigers' 21-for-31 showing from the free throw line compared to the Blue Raiders' 4-for-13 foibles.
That disparity helped the Tigers overcome 19 turnovers.
“We needed to get to the line a little bit more, just be a little bit more aggressive in our attacks. I thought we did a better job getting out in transition and taking advantage of the break and the boards,” Nickel said. “I just didn't think we had a good flow in the first half. We missed a lot of cheap, easy points that we could have knocked down and just weren't knocking 'em down.”
GC survived Bethel, 63-59, in a similarly challenging quarterfinal on Thursday. Elston scored 21 points and Jackson 16 for the Tigers, who went 22-for-26 from the line and finished the game with a 12-2 run.
Georgetown has made its return to the regional and national conversation despite losing two starters, Cassie Colon and Dynastee White, to season-ending injuries in the fall semester and being without freshman star Izzy Lamparty for the past month.
The Tigers' win total is their most since a 23-10 record in 2012-13. GC lost to Campbellsville by margins of 16 and 15 points during the regular season and hasn't won in the series since Jan. 30, 2016.
“You're playing someone for the third time,” Nickel said. “The thing for us is gonna be understanding our scout and our personnel. Look at those two games, see some things we did well and maybe didn't do so well, and think about some ways they might try to exploit us.”