It was a good-news, bad-news weekend at home for Georgetown College women's basketball. The most exciting development from a split with Tennessee rivals at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, however, is that the Tigers' faithful are starting to see why Erin Toller was such a coveted commodity coming out of high school.
Toller, a freshman transfer who never played for the University of Kentucky after initially signing with the Wildcats out of Louisville Sacred Heart, erupted for seven 3-pointers and a career-high 30 points Thursday in a 79-66 win over Bethel.
For her encore, Toller nearly carried GC on her shoulders to a comeback win over Freed-Hardeman.
Her driving shot in the closing seconds brushed off the front of the rim, however, and the Lions escaped with a 61-60 victory.
Toller led Georgetown (11-6 overall, 7-4 Mid-South Conference) with 20 points against Freed-Hardeman (12-4, 7-4), including four more 3-pointers.
Madison Darnell added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Tigers.
GC also received seven points from Callie Jackson and six apiece from Jordan Rogers, AJ Stevenson and Lisa Sulejmani, all off the bench. The Tigers simply couldn't overcome 31.3 percent shooting, including second and third periods in which the Lions held them below 24 percent.
KJ White drove for the winning layup with nine seconds remaining to answer a go-ahead hoop from Toller.
It was the last in a wild series of lead swaps down the stretch. Rogers' layup and a Toller triple amounted to a 5-0 run and a 56-55 GC advantage with 3:48 to play.
Anderson County product Rachel Satterly, who squared off against former high school teammate Sophie Smith in the contest, replied with a basket to put Freed-Hardeman back on top.
That lead lingered through a series of fruitless possessions before Toller took it to the rim and restored the Tigers' roar at 58-57 with 90 seconds remaining.
Elli Chumley canned a pair of free throws for the Lions, only to see Toller strike again off a dish from Sulejmani.
White paced Freed-Hardeman with 18 points. Raegan Purvine provided 14 and Madisyn Baugher 12 for the Lions, who won despite being out-rebounded by seven and committing two more turnovers than the Tigers.
Against Bethel, a cold start put the Tigers in a 19-14 hole after the opening chapter. Toller and Sulejmani collaborated for all but four of GC's points in the second period, slicing a lead that peaked at eight to a single point at the break.
The Wildcats scored first out of the locker room, but the Tigers then took command for good with a 13-2 tear. Twin threes by Toller made it a double-digit lead early in the fourth. Held to two points in the first quarter, Toller went 7-for-13 from beyond the arc in her breakthrough game.
Sulejmani and Izzy Lamparty each contributed 13 points.