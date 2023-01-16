Body language

Georgetown College players and coaches watch a 3-point shot by Jordan Rogers during the second half of a Mid-South Conference game against Freed-Hardeman.

 Kal Oakes

It was a good-news, bad-news weekend at home for Georgetown College women's basketball. The most exciting development from a split with Tennessee rivals at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, however, is that the Tigers' faithful are starting to see why Erin Toller was such a coveted commodity coming out of high school.

Toller, a freshman transfer who never played for the University of Kentucky after initially signing with the Wildcats out of Louisville Sacred Heart, erupted for seven 3-pointers and a career-high 30 points Thursday in a 79-66 win over Bethel.

