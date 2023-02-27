All-time Georgetown College great Madison Darnell and recent addition Lisa Sulejmani each played their final regular-season women's basketball game in a Tiger uniform at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym on Saturday.
In front of family and friends, the duo led a dominant 87-56 win over Lindsey Wilson to build momentum heading into the Mid-South Conference Tournament.
GC (16-12 overall, 12-10 MSC) defeated Tennessee Southern in a first-round game of that playoff and ultimately reached the semifinals.
Before Saturday's swan song, the seniors were presented with game balls commemorating career milestones.
Sulejmani, a graduate transfer, receoved a ball noting her 1,000th career collegiate point being scored in Georgetown.
Darnell took home a ball signifying her as the program's all-time rebounding leader. She's also the all-time record holder for games played in a Tiger uniform.
Sulejmani and Darnell combined for 15 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks in the rout. The only time the Tigers trailed was 2-0. Georgetown shot 61 percent in the first quarter while holding the Blue Raiders to just six made baskets. Georgetown led 28-17 after 10 minutes.
Defenses controlled the second quarter, when the teams combined to shoot 9-for-29 from the floor. Georgetown maintained its lead thanks to 7-of-8 foul shooting and took a 14-point lead into the break.
Quarter three was one of the most dominant of the season for Georgetown. The Tigers shot 11-for-14 from the field with eight assists. Defensively, GC held Lindsey Wilson to one made basket the entire period. Erin Toller and Izzy Lamparty combined for 19 points as Georgetown outscored Lindsey 28-7 in the quarter to rip the game open.
All that was left was the exit of Sulejmani and Darnell to a standing ovation from the Georgetown faithful. The tandem walked off together with 2:15 to go and a 33-point lead.
The Tigers finished the night shooting 54 percent from the field and an impressive 24 of 27 from the free throw line. Sulejmani got the start at point guard and finished with eight of the team's 20 assists. Darnell ended with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Toller led all scorers with 25 points. Lamparty ended with 17. Jalynn Landversicht finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Callie Jackson added 11 off the bench.
GC took a 78-60 loss at mighty Campbellsville on Thursday night.
Toller led the Tigers in scoring with 18. Lamparty ended the night with 17 points and five rebounds. Jackson was strong in reserve with 13 points.
Darnell tallied another double-double to her illustrious career, ending up with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.