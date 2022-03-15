Women's basketnball: Early, late cold snaps tame Tigers in tourney
Georgetown College spent most of Friday night driving up hill against Southern Oregon University during their defensive struggle in the first round of the NAIA women's basketball tournament.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, that demanding route caused the needle on their fuel gauge to flutter in the red while only three minutes from their destination.
No. 10 Southern Oregon scored 11 of the final 12 points and mostly lived up to their reputation as one of the top defensive teams in the country, escaping with a 65-59 victory over No. 7 GC in Newhall, California.
GC (22-12) was seeking its first win in the national showcase since 2013. The Tigers also lost first-round contests in 2014 and 2019.
Jazzmyn Elston led all scorers with 19 points for Georgetown, which made eight of 10 shots to reverse what had been an atrocious night from the field and transform an 11-point deficit early in the fourth quarter into a 58-54 lead with 3:17 remaining.
The Tigers didn't hit another field goal to cap a night on which they shot 23-for-65 (35.4 percent) and were haunted by 21 turnovers.
Madison Darnell added 14 points and matched Elston with seven rebounds for GC. Grace White topped the Tigers with 11 boards but was held to four points. Georgetown limited Southern Oregon's leading scorer on the season, Kami Walk, to six.
Kenadee Honaker, playing in her home neighborhood of Santa Clarita, erupted for a team-high 16 points to lead four Southern Oregon players in double digits. Honaker averaged 1.8 points per game on the season for the Raiders (29-6).
Syd'Nee Fryer supplied 12 points and 13 rebounds for Southern Oregon. Brianna Phiakhamngon and Dominique Harding each had 10 points.
Southern Oregon shot only 35.3 percent and also committed 19 turnovers, but the Raiders held the Tigers to six points in the first quarter and gradually expanded their lead at every checkpoint from 10-6 to 27-21 at the half and 43-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Honaker stretched that lead to 11 to start the final period before Georgetown showed the heart that characterized their comeback from a three-win season in 2020-21.
Elston hit a jumper and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to whittle GC's deficit down to five. Callie Jackson's 3-point play at the 6:30 mark then ignited a 9-0 run. Elston punctuated that stretch with a layup for a 52-50 lead, Georgetown's first since it scored the opening bucket of the game.
Darnell and AJ Stevenson scored in succession to make it 58-54 before Southern Oregon ramped up its transition game for one final flurry.
Honaker hit a game-tying three after a feed from Fryer with 1:54 to go. Phiakhamngon's fourth steal of the night led to a Honaker breakaway bucket that put the Raiders ahead to stay.
Harding's uncontested layup made it a two-possession game with 22 seconds to go.
Points weren't as easy to come by early, when the teams combined to miss their first 11 shots and went three minutes without a point. Elston ended that drought, but the Tigers didn't find the hoop again until two White free throws evened the score at four with 4:29 remaining in the quarter.
Southern Oregon used a 3-point play before breaking the ice from behind the arc to produce its slim lead at the end of the first period.
The Raiders answered two points from the Tigers with seven straight, and their lead ultimately crested at a dozen with 5:07 left in the half.
Sophie Smith's basket, followed by an Elston three, inched the Tigers within two, 31-29, at 6:53 of the third. The Raiders again rattled off seven unanswered points and threatened to pull away before Georgetown's late 23-8 binge.
Free throws were a big part of the Tigers' run to fourth place in the Mid-South Conference and runner-up honors in the conference tournament, but they couldn't capitalize there against the Raiders, going 8-for-15.
Southern Oregon lost in Saturday's second round to host team The Master's University.
Mid-South will have three teams — Thomas More, Cumberlands and Bethel — at the round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
