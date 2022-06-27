Women's golf: Carter outlasts Marcum in classic state amateur at Cherry Blossom
Anyone who has paid attention to Rylea Marcum's decorated career in tournament golf, particularly on her home course at Cherry Blossom, knew it would take a nearly perfect round to derail the Georgetown star's title defense at the Kentucky Women's Amateur.
Payton Carter of Henderson, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion at Murray State University this spring, attained that level Wednesday morning.
In what many observers declared the greatest title match in the storied history of the event, sixth-seeded Carter edged top-ranked and reigning champion Marcum, 2 and 1, in a match where the finalists’ best-ball score would have been a staggering 11-under thru 17 holes.
“I knew I had to make birdies all day to beat (Rylea),” Carter said. “I focused on one shot at a time throughout the day; hit the fairway, hit the green, make the putt. Rylea didn’t miss a putt to start the day, but I was able to get a few holes on her and hold on. It’s been a great year, and this win just adds to it. I’m thankful for the amazing golf I’ve been able to play and for the opportunity to be the champion of this event.”
Carter, a senior for the Racers, found herself trailing by two holes after early birdies on the second and third green by the 20-year-old Marcum, who enjoyed a stellar sophomore season at Eastern Kentucky University.
She immediately responded with consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth to square the match. Carter then took the lead for the first time on the seventh with another birdie.
Marcum converted a birdie opportunity on the ninth hole to even the ledger at the turn. Matching pars on Nos. 10 and 11 gave way to another run of birdies from Carter, as she won the next two holes to lead by two for the first time.
Once again, however, Marcum showed her resolve and promptly made two straight birdies of her own on the 14th and 15th to pull even once more. A critical bogey from Marcum on the par-3 16th, one of just two bogeys made in the entire match, gave Carter the lead back heading to the 17th.
With her sixth birdie of the day against no bogeys, Carter ended the match at that point for her first title in the state's premier event.
The tournament’s senior division title was also decided Wednesday. In a matchup of players from Versailles, No. 2 Robin Brockman defeated No. 1 Teena Freibert, 5 and 4, Brockman was 1 up after 10 holes but won four holes in a row from 11 to 14 to close the match in style.
Off the golf course, the tournament committee announced that Abigayle Buchanan and Kylah Lunsford are the recipients of this year’s Dorothy Waters Scholarship. This recognition is for participants not yet 18 years old who demonstrate exceptional integrity, honor and sportsmanship. Buchanan, Lunsford and their families will use the money from these scholarships to defray the expenses of tournament golf.
Thirty-two players competed over three days in the championship flight of the 95th annual tournament. Two rounds of matches on Monday trimmed the field to the quarterfinals.
Marcum, who won in 2021 at University of Louisville Golf Club, knocked out Emily Allen, 5 and 4, and Savannah Howell, 4 and 3.
2020 KHSAA Girls state champion Macey Brown had the most dominant victory of the day with a 9 and 8 performance in the opening round to get her tournament underway. That preceded a 4 and 3 win in the Round of 16, setting up a quarterfinal match-up against Mary Keene Marrs.
Marrs, a future teammate of Marcum at EKU, was the only player who prevailed in extra holes on Monday, doing so in her Round of 16 match against Molly Bebelaar. Marrs made a birdie on the 19th hole of their battle to advance.
Many of Marcum's top challengers were eliminated early.
Alexis Daniel recorded perhaps the biggest upset of the first day, topping No. 2 Rylee Suttor in the round of 16, 2-up. Daniel was ousted by 2017 KHSAA state champion Ryan Bender (10) in the quarterfinals.
Alaina Schmitt had a big upset herself, taking down No. 3 Ke’Asha Phillips in the round of 16. Schmitt won that match 3 and 2 to set up a showdown with Carter, who ousted teenagers Abigayle Buchanan, 3 and 1, and Kaitlyn Zieba, 6 and 4.
Marcum and Carter were the last players standing after up to 36 holes in Tuesday's sweltering conditions.
The local star began her day with a hotly contested quarterfinal against No. 8 Abbie Lee, which Lee led at the turn. Marcum had a strong back nine to draw even and ultimately top Lee on the 18th hole, advancing with a 2 up victory.
That put her in the semifinals against Marrs, a recent graduate of Lexington Christian Academy. Marcum showed the way in the clash of Colonels with a 5 and 3 triumph.
Carter also required a quarterfinal rally. She overcame a two-down deficit with three holes remaining against Schmitt (19) to prevail with a clutch birdie on the 18th hole. Carter encountered less stress in the semis against Bender with a 3 and 2 victory.
Marcum was coming off a title two weeks ago in the Women’s Southern Amateur, held at Hunting Creek Country Club in Prospect.
Twice a top-three finisher in the KHSAA girls’ state championship, Marcum, who attended Scott County before graduating with Great Crossing’s inaugural senior class in 2020, won every age group of the Kentucky Junior Amateur during her storied youth career.
She set EKU records for lowest 18-hole score (64) and most rounds played (36) during her sophomore campaign. That included titles at the Terrier Intercollegiate and Lady Red Wolves Classic.
Three titles were awarded on Tuesday.
In the Mid-Am Division, Jessica Grace (2) clinched the title with a 3 and 2 victory against Krissy Martin (1). Sandi Morgan (4) beat Barbra Johnson (3) 3 and 1 in the title match of the First Senior Flight. In the Second Senior Flight, Renee Young (1) won 1 up against Sandra Floyd (3).
The 26th Kentucky Women’s Open will be at Bellefonte Country Club on July 11-12. The Kentucky Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship is to be held at the University Club of Kentucky’s Big Blue course on August 11-12.
