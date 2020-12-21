Eastern Kentucky University women’s golf has landed two of the state’s recent high school stars, including one of Georgetown’s all-time greats by way of transfer.
Rylea Marcum, who excelled at both Scott County and Great Crossing, has made the move to EKU after making her collegiate debut at Western Kentucky University this past summer.
EKU also announced the signing of Grace Clark, set to graduate from Shelby County High School in the spring.
Marcum, who honed her skills at Cherry Blossom Golf Club before a brilliant career with the Cardinals and Warhawks, will enroll at EKU for the spring 2021 semester.
She was the top-ranked female junior golfer in the Commonwealth in the fall of 2019. Marcum notched three top-15 finishes with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), including a tie for third at the Randy Wise Junior Open.
Marcum finished seventh in the KHSAA state championship her senior year on the heels of top-three finishes as a freshman and junior.
In her sophomore year, she led SCHS to a second-place team result at state.
A three-time all-state performer, Marcum won more than 20 tournaments while playing for Scott County and Great Crossing. She captured the Region 8 Championship three times (2016, 2017 and 2018).
“We feel very fortunate to have Rylea transfer to EKU,” Eastern Kentucky women’s golf coach Mandy Moore said. “She is an accomplished player in the state of Kentucky as well as on the national scene. I expect her to be a big part of our success in the coming years, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to coach her.”
Marcum reached a Junior Golf Scoreboard national ranking of No. 23 in her class and an overall Rolex AJGA Ranking of No. 25 this past summer.
She was the first female junior from Kentucky to win all age divisions of the Kentucky Junior Amateur Championship, including an overall win at the 2018 Kentucky Junior Amateur Championship.
Marcum earned an invitation to the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior. She competed in three Junior PGA National Championships and more than 12 AJGA Open events nationally. She won the AJGA Justim Thomas Junior Championship in memorable fashion this past summer, sinking 11 birdies and one eagle before prevailing in a playoff.
“It feels amazing. It has been a goal of mine for a long time,” Marcum said after the victory. “Honestly, I never thought I’d win one. It just feels great.”
In addition, she competed in four North & South Junior Amateurs at Pinehurst, carding multiple top-15’s and a fourth place finish.
This fall at WKU, Marcum was chosen as the Conference USA Female Golfer of the Week after finishing second in her first collegiate event.
She shot rounds of 67, 74 and 70 for a 54-hole total of 5-under 211 at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Alabama on Sept. 7.
Her first round 5-under 67 tied for the second-best round in WKU history and her total tied for the third-lowest.
Marcum played in three events for the Hilltoppers.
Clark will join UKU for the 2021-22 season. She finished among the top-10 at the state tournament three times (2018, 2019, 2020), including a runner-up finish in 2018.
She was chosen first team all-state three times (2018, 2019, 2020). The Louisville Courier-Journal chose Clark as the Female Golfer of the Year in 2019 and 2020.
"We are very excited to have Grace join us next fall," Moore said. "She has been committed to EKU for a long time and we love having players that have a passion for EKU. She is not only a great player, but also a great student and an even better person. I know she will be a fantastic teammate and a big asset to our program."
Clark also captured the region title in 2018 and was the region runner-up in 2020.
She earned all-region honors in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was the region player of the year as a senior.
Clark was chosen as the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year in 2018.
EKU is scheduled to begin the 2020-21 season on Feb. 22 at the Islander Classic hosted by Texas A&M Corpus Christi.