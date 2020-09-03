Eighteen archers from Central Kentucky Junior Olympic Archery competed in the USA Archery Kentucky State Championships August 22 and 23.
Over the two-day tournament, archers shot 72 arrow rounds each of the two days. After shooting in all-day rain, wind, and heat the second day, 11 archers finished as medalists in the tournament.
The CKyJOAD archers who were state champions in their respective divisions were WR Sutherland (Compound), Matthew Ferguson (Basic Compound), Landon Kinzer (Barebow Recurve), Braydon Smith (Olympic Recurve), Anastacia Godman (Barebow Recurve), Kennedy Sumpter (Compound), and Ally Smith (Barebow Recurve).
Finishing second in the state were Bryan Craft (Compound) and Felicia Rapp (Barebow Recurve). Taking third place were Elena Hopper and Andrea Thompson (Compound).
Central Kentucky Junior Olympic Archery has just begun its third year of existence and has an active roster of 37 archers, making it one of the largest USA Archery clubs in Kentucky.
USA Archery is the developmental organization for Olympic archery, which starts at the club level in developing archers who want to pursue archery at the collegiate level and even ascend to world and Olympic status.
Coach Ed McKinney sees a bright future for the club archers.
“Kentucky is a hotbed of the National Archery in School Program,” he said. “Out of these archers who desire to take archery to the next level, we will develop archers who are very competitive at the state, national, and collegiate levels. Don’t be surprised if you see an Olympic archer from Kentucky in the next 10 to 12 years.”