Youth baseball: Mighty Mavericks sweep 12U, 14U titles at Cedar Point World Series
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
- Updated
- Comments
Teams from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland and host state Ohio all converged upon the 17 Baseball World Series, held last week at Cedar Point in Sandusky.
Most were powerless against the mighty youth all-star teams from Georgetown Baseball Club.
GBC Mavericks 12U and 14U both stormed to an undefeated championship at the event, while the 16U Mavericks reaped runner-up honors.
The 12U club outscored its opposition by a staggering total of 112-20 — an average run differential of 13.14 — in seven contests.
In pool play, 12U Mavericks started off with a Monday rout of Ohio City Baseball Club, 12-2. Evan Duvall belted a double with two RBI in the opener.
Brady Crace and Brayden Willingham also each knocked in two runs, while Jayden Walker was 2-for-2 with three runs scored from the top of the lineup.
Braden Fannin was also a repeat hitter with three stolen bases and two runs scored. Tate Curtis and Levi Hamon each added an RBI to the onslaught. In the pitching department, Walker, Hamon, Crace and Jaxon Howland combined on a five-hitter with five strikeouts.
Opening day rolled on with a 16-2 bashing of the Barrington Broncos out of Illinois. Crace, Willingham and Hamon each had two of the Mavericks' 11 hits. Hamon tripled twice and knocked in two runs. Willingham led the RBI attack with three. Crace doubled and plated a pair.
Wyatt Jones and John Dragoo each contributed a hit and an RBI.
Dragoo and Curtis held the Broncos without a hit on the mound behind Williingham, who did not allow an earned run.
The trio collaborated for seven strikeouts.
Tuesday continued the trend of one-sided wins as the Mavericks overpowered the Cincinnati Raiders, 14-2. Hamon stayed hot, going 3-for-3 with three RBI. Walker and Willingham set the table for Hamon in the upper third of the order with two hits apiece. Crace was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBI,
Jones belted a solo home run in the contest. Evan Hamilton chipped in two hits and an RBI while scoring twice. Fannin and Howland both chalked up a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Fannin, Jones and Duvall teamed up for a two-hitter with seven strikeouts over the five-inning route.
Mavericks 12U nailed down the top seed by thrashing Indy Clutch, 19-1, on Wednesday. They amassed 15 runs in the top of the third inning to invoke the early mercy rule.
Crace and Duvall each went 3-for-3 and joined forces for three doubles and a grand total of eight RBI. Duvall delivered three of the Mavericks' seven stolen bases.
Fannin was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Brady Orem supplied a hit along with Walker, Dragoo, Jones and Hamilton. Crace collected five strikeouts in two innings on the mound. Walker also worked one frame with a strikeout and did not allowed an earned run.
Two rematches were no problem Thursday, with 12U trouncing Ohio City, 16-1, and Cincinnati Raiders, 21-11, to set up a spot in the final.
Georgetown's offense got progressively better in the Ohio City showdown, scoring four runs in the first inning, five in the second and six in a third before putting it away with a single fourth-inning marker.
Hamon had another 3-for-3 outburst with a triple and two RBI. Duvall went 2-for-3 and knocked in two. Willingham, Fannin and Dragoo each put up a pair of hits. Orem, Crace and Jones all belted doubles.
It made light work for Dragoo and Orem on the hill, where they combined for five strikeouts. Dragoo allowed only one hit and an unearned run in his three-inning stint.
In a tune-up for what would also be the championship clash, Orem and Duvall drove in three runs apiece against the Raiders. Duvall, Dragoo, Willingham and Tate Curtis each contributed two hits to the total of 15. Curtis, Crace, Willingham and Jones each were responsible for two RBI.
Curtis and Duvall each doubled twice, while Jones was ablaze on the base paths with four steals. Hamon posted the victory on the bump with help from Fannin and Crace. The hurlers tallied six strikeouts.
Friday's final with the Raiders was less taxing for the Mavericks, who completed their march through the field with a 14-1 flourish. Crace threw three innings of two-hit ball and combined with Duvall for seven strikeouts to seal the deal.
Hamilton and Orem each were 2-for-2 for GBC, which took advantage of seven walks and pushed the issue with nine stolen bases on the day. Both of Hamilton's hits went for extra bases.
Hamon tacked on two RBI to his tourney total, with one each from Orem, Curtis, Fannin, Crace, Duvall and Willingham. Walker raced home for three runs from his leadoff perch.
Matthew Curtis was head coach of the 12U Mavericks, assisted by Gerald Crace.
The 14U Mavericks made an identical 7-0 run through their bracket, capped by a dramatic 7-6 win Friday in nine innings over Illinois Dynasty American in the title game. Carson Murray's squeeze bunt played Matthew Randall to clinch the double-elimination final in one try.
GBC also scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to send that battle to extra innings. RBI singles by Tyler Wands and Jaimen Caba completed the comeback. Michael Curtis' leadoff walk and a hit by Will Rose also built the foundation in that frame.
Rose was 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Mavericks' 11-hit parade. He also swiped three bases. Garrett Sparks contributed a double. Wands was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Colt Fields chipped in a hit and an RBI.
Wands pitched four innings of three-hit shutout relief and struck out four to nail down the victory. Randall, Curtis and Gaven Cinnamon also combined for four strikeouts.
The 14U Mavericks also started their week with a win over Dynasty, that one by a 9-4 margin on Monday. Wands went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Randall was 2-for-3 and knocked in two.
Collier Curtis, Michael Curtis, Murray, Fields and Caba each chipped in a hit. Wands shut out the Illinois club on three hits through three innings, striking out three before yielding to Randall.
GBC scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to stay undefeated that afternoon with a 4-3 victory over Elite A's of Michigan. Wands' sacrifice bunt pushed across Collier Curtis, who singled, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball.
The hit was Curtis' second of the game, making him the Mavericks' lone repeat offender. Michael Curtis added a hit and an RBI. Wands and Caba each knocked in a run to build 14U's early lead.
Fields cracked a double and worked three innings on the hill, striking out two. Collier Curtis contributed a scoreless relief stint.
Tuesday featured a 15-0 breeze past Top Pick Athletics of Illinois. Sparks tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out five over the four-inning route.
Caba tripled and crossed the plate three times. Fields and Murray were repeat hitters and combined for five RBI. Austin Davis amassed three stolen bases and scored twice. He also had a hit and an RBI. Sparks, Randall and Collier Curtis each chalked up a single and an RBI.
Wednesday's sweep of Troy (Illinois) Titans Black, 11-3, and Dayton (Ohio) Ducks, 5-3, continued the title chase.
GBC put up three runs in both the first and third frames and four in the fourth to trample Troy. Rose was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Wands and Fields also were repeat hitters, with Wands scoring three runs and Fields knocking home a pair.
Caba went the distance on the mound with eight strikeouts. He gave up only two hits helped his own cause with a hit and two runs scored.
Against Dayton, Caba's hit in the top of the sixth led to a key insurance run when the Ducks mishandled a two-out grounder by Randall. Caba was 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple, and he scored twice in the contest.
Collier Curtis also ripped a triple, with additional hits from Cinnamon, Randall and Wands. Cinnamon struck out eight and picked up the victory on the mound. Michael Curtis struck out the side in order in the bottom of the sixth to slam the door.
Thursday's rematch with Elite A's ended in a 5-2 win and clinched the Mavericks' berth in the championship round. It was a shutout until the top of the seventh, when the A's scratched out a pair of unearned runs. Wands took over on the mound and coaxed a ground ball to save the win for Collier Curtis, who struck out five in a strong start.
Sparks served up two of the Mavericks' four hits in the game. Fields added a triple and an RBI. Rose supplied the other hit and scored twice.
Charlie Berry and Jake Kearney also were part of the 14U championship team, coached by Brad Wands and assistants Chris Davis and Scott Fields.
Mavericks 16U were one of four teams to go 3-1 in pool play atop a balanced and crowded division.
On Monday, they opened the tournament with a 15-0 shutout of Illinois' Lombard Lightning. Tyler Robinson spun a three-hitter with five strikeouts.
Shawn Rowe, Jay Wilson, Connor Caudill and Austin Wands each put up a pair of hits. Caudill collected four RBI on the strength of a home run and a triple, while Wands and Wilson matched Owen Hamilton and Hunter Cook with two RBI apiece. Wilson had a triple and Hamilton a double in GBC's 14-hit arsenal. Robinson helped himself with a single and two runs.
GBC suffered its only preliminary loss in Monday's second installment, falling 2-1 to the Central Maryland Cyclones.
Rowe walked and scored on Wilson's double in the top of the first, but the Mavericks' offense was stymied from there. Cook, Griffin Lyons and Isaac York had the other hit for GBC. Lyons and Asher Harrington each gave up three hits in three innings on the mound and combined for five strikeouts.
16U pressed on with a pair of hard-fought wins Tuesday, 7-4 over Eastern Shore Force and 6-4 against the Sandusky Bay Scrappers.
Caudill and Landon Whitson each had a hit and two RBI versus Force, including a double by Whitson. Wilson and Lyons each supplied a hit and an RBI, while Cook drew two walks and scored twice.
Wands tacked on a triple to help out the pitching duo of Cooper Anderson and Bradley Johnson, who struck out a total of four.
Five runs in the top of the second showed the way past Sandusky.
Eight different Mavericks had a hit, including Ethan Tutt, who picked up two RBI. Rowe and Wands each had a double. Caudill clouted another triple.
Johnson, Cook, Whitson and Robinson rounded out the hit column. Caudill, Cook and Lyons teamed up for the mound triumph.
GBC rolled to two wins Thursday on its way to the final, 9-3 over Lombard and 4-1 over Sandusky.
Hamilton had two hits and Johnson knocked in three runs against the Lightning. Lyons delivered a double. Whitson struck out seven in four innings, with Rowe working two frames and allowing one hit while whiffing two.
Mavericks scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to stave off the Scrappers. Cook and Wands each went 2-for-2. Rowe launched a double.
Robinson went the seven-inning distance, scattering six hits while striking out five.
That set up a championship double dip against the Central Maryland Cyclones, who carved out wins of 6-4 and 6-5 to deny GBC a third title.
Wilson and Cook each had two hits in the opener as the Mavericks were forced to play catch-up throughout. Cook tallied two RBIs. Wands also knocked in a run. Cook and Johnson were hinated by four unearned runs. They allowed only five hits and struck out nine.
The Mavericks rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh of the rematch to force an extra frame, but the Cyclones countered with a tie-breaking tally in the top of the eighth.
Wands notched an RBI triple in the seventh. Hamilton's groundout plated the equalizer. Lyons had a hit and two RBI in the game and took the hard-luck loss on the mound due in part to a leadoff error by the Mavericks in the eighth.
Terry Smith coached the U16 squad, helped by Jay Prior and Nathaniel Robinson.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Business Services
Online Poll
Do you support the recent SCOTUS ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade?
You voted: