Head coach Chad Little along with assistants Nick Oswalt, Jeff Rhode and Bryan Banner took a team of 10-and-under football stars to Troy, Ohio, last weekend to participate in the 14th annual Trojan Horse Tournament.
The Scott County squad brought home third place and the "Iron Horse" Trophy.
The tournament featured some tough competition. Most if not all of the teams were teams that have played together all season or for multiple years.
By contrast, SC’s 10U team had just 2 1/2 weeks (11 practices) to come together as one. These kids who were rivals during the youth season had to unite as teammates and learn a whole new system in a very short time.
Saturday morning they had their first test against a home team from Troy. The offense got off to a slow but eventually made its way to the end zone by way of some hard running and some sweet moves by Markel Moses.
The Defense was a veritable “Steel Curtain,” holding the Trojans to zero points behind a stout defensive line led by Luke and Jake Banner along with JD Wilson. Moses added another touchdown by way of a pick six.
Game two was a lot of the same with the defense putting up a big fight but allowing a late touchdown to Little Miami.
With a little over four minutes left, the offense drove the ball down to the 6-yard line but was unable to punch it in. The resulting 6-0 loss left Scott County at .500 in pool play.
After a long night and Sunday morning, Scott County had the final results of the last pool game and found out it earned a berth in the third-place game against a team out of St Mary’s.
This game was much like the first. with big plays coming from the Banner boys along with Aiden White, Michael Lawson and numerous others on the defensive end.
The offense had a great game with a combination of power from Destin Harmon and the speed of Markel Moses.
After a scoreless first half, the combination of inside and outside runs got Scott County down to the 4-yard line. A dive by Harmon failed to reach the end zone, but on the very next play Grant Rock took a QB keeped behind the left guard and put SC up 6-0.
More tough defensive stops, led to a Scott County drive that featured a series of shifty runs by Moses.
Destin Harmon then took the ball on a dive that looked to be stopped at the line before he squeezed out the other side and scampered 30 yards for the touchdown to seal the deal for Scott County.
Scott County 10U plans to travel to Gatlinburg, Tennessee this weekend to participate in the Battle at Rocky Top, one of the top youth tournaments in the nation.