Sometimes making a comeback is one thing, and completing it is another.
Great Crossing rallied from a 16-point deficit with five minutes remaining in the third quarter Tuesday to tie Lafayette early in the fourth period of an 11th Region boys’ basketball battle.
Then the Warhawks kept banging their head into the ceiling without being able to crack through, and the Generals scored the final 10 points to finish off a 59-48 win at GCHS.
“You see it all the time in basketball, a team makes a run and gets even,” GC coach Steve Page said. “If you can get over the top, you seem like you can continue and completely break the momentum. We just couldn’t get over the top.”
Campbell DeYoung and Kobe Blake each had a run of four unanswered points down the stretch for Lafayette (8-11), which held Great Crossing scoreless for the final five minutes to walk off with its fifth consecutive win.
Prior to that, Will Stanfield’s 3-point play broke a 46-all tie and stopped a 19-3 run by the Warhawks. When a steal by Kalib Perry led to his 18-foot jumper and cut the margin back to one, nobody on the GC bench would have imagined it was the last offense of the evening.
“I thought when we made the run to tie it, we missed a couple of easy shots there and passed up a couple, and momentum went the other way,” Page said.
Perry led GC (8-10) with 13 points and six rebounds, supplemented by three assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
The junior center scored consecutive inside buckets before freshman sparkplug Christian Martin piled up six points in a row – a left-handed floater to end the period, then cash-ins courtesy of Vince Dawson and Tye Schureman – to erase what was a 46-36 Lafayette lead in short order.
“Christian had a pretty good effort in the minutes he played,” Page said. “He takes shots were sometimes you say, ‘What kind of shot is that?’ But they go in, so you trust him that he’s gonna make the right play.”
Earlier, after a baseline drive from Stanfield and a DeYoung 3-pointer matched Lafayette’s largest lead of the night at 43-27, Carson Walls, Perry and Dawson scored in succession to spark the rally. Dawson later drained a second-chance 3-pointer after Perry cleaned the glass.
Transition, offensive rebounds and open 3-pointers staked Lafayette to its expanding leads of 19-10 after one quarter and 38-24 at halftime.
“We knew they were going to drive hard to the rim,” Page said. “We didn’t do a good job first half of stopping the drive.”
Four different Generals – Abe Nelson, Daniel Kinley, Javon Adams and Nick Napier – sank an open three in the second quarter. Kinley knocked down an encore.
Combined with four free throws from Nelson, it marked all of Lafayette’s offense in that stanza.
“I told the kids at halftime, 20 (Kinley) was just starting right in front of me knocking down shots,” Page said. “I wish I could’ve guarded him.”
Martin, Malachi Moreno and Daquis Brown led a revival off the GC bench to keep the issue from getting out of hand before the half. Brown and Moreno combined for the Warhawks’ final eight points.
Early trouble adjusting to Lafayette’s time-honored extended zone defense and sideline trap led to a majority of Great Crossing’s 19 turnovers.
“That’s the frustrating part. We walked through yesterday exactly what they want to do,” Page said. “We said don’t throw the ball on the sidelines, because they’re gonna come trap you. And if you throw it there, we’ve got to move it quickly. And you can’t try to dribble through it, because they’re gonna back-tip you.
”Nineteen turnovers are just way too many. We did a great job making the comeback. At the end of the game, we got down three or five and panicked. It seemed for like three or four possessions nobody wanted to shoot the ball, and when we did shoot the ball, we didn’t take the best shot available. It was like we were looking for a 10-point play or something.”
Kinley led Lafayette with 13 points.
Dawson and Schureman each had four of GC’s 13 assists on 22 made field goals. Dawson led the Warhawks with three steals.
The lingering effects of an emotional win Saturday over Scott County may have been in a factor in the uneven performance. GC will have two opportunities to get back on track at Bryan Station on Friday and home against Paris on Saturday.
“We’re 100 percent about our energy, effort and attitude, and we had it for six, eight minutes. The kids were really excited obviously after the other night. (Tuesday was) a trap game, a letdown game. We tried to focus on the fact that we need to improve, and it just didn’t happen,” Page said. “We’ve shown spurts in probably about every game this season of being a good team, but tonight we just couldn’t put 32 minutes together.”
Bryan Station 69, Scott County 48
A promising first half evaporated Tuesday night in Lexington, where host Bryan Station thoroughly dominated after intermission and further muddled the 42nd District boys’ basketball race with a convincing 69-48 win over Scott County.
After leading 30-27 at the half, the Cardinals (7-8 overall, 2-3 district) went 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) from the field in the second half, while the Defenders (6-7, 2-3) warmed up to 15-for-29 (51.7 percent).
The scoreboard mirrored that disparity. Bryan Station enjoyed a 22-11 edge in the third quarter and owned the fourth by a 20-7 margin, avenging a 65-52 loss on Feb. 23 with authority.
Bryan Station defeated SC for the first time since Feb. 2, 2016.
Following the lead of Great Crossing on Saturday night, the Defenders clamped down on the Cards’ leading scorer, Elias Richardson, shutting him out on 0-for-7 shooting.
They also did a number on Jeremy Hamilton in the paint, not allowing the junior to attempt a field goal in more than 16 minutes of action.
SC’s bench scored 35 of its 48 points, led by Nick Mosby with 18. He was 7-for-9 from the field. JZ Middleton tallied 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
Mosby also blocked three shots.
Myles Morones and JMarious Lindsay led balanced Bryan Station with 14 points apiece. Jaden Green, playing in his first game of the season, added 11 points and four steals. Cedric Poindexter combined 10 points with 12 rebounds.
Boards were a problem all night for the Cardinals, who were doubled up 38-19 in that category. SC also was hampered by 17 turnovers.
Bryan Station scored the first seven points, but SC answered with 15 of the final 19 in the opening period. Mosby and Middleton combined for 12 out of the gate to give the Cardinals a four-point lead.
The Defenders erased the modest three-point halftime gap with a 16-2 surge in the third quarter.
SC stays on the road to face Franklin County (Thursday) and Frederick Douglass (Friday). Tuesday’s result leaves the Cards and Defenders tied for fourth place in the five-team district. Scott County also hosts Henry Clay next Monday.