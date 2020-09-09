It's a young Scott County High School girls' soccer team this season. If Wednesday night's visit to Bryan Station is any indication, however, it's one with plenty of potential to fill the net.
Sophomore Kelsie Hall scored twice to lead the Lady Cards to a 5-1 victory in their season opener, which was also a 42nd District contest,
Bryce Alan Thornsbury added a goal and two assists for SC, while Audrey Keeth chipped in a goal and an assist. Both are freshmen.
Reagan Oliver, one of only two seniors on the Scott County roster, needed only one save to notch her first win as goalkeeper.
SC also won the junior varsity tilt, 8-0, led by eighth-grader Tatum Borman's hat trick.
The Cards dropped the Defenders twice last season by scores of 8-2 and 10-0, with the rematch coming in the district quarterfinals.
Twelve players graduated from that team.
Scott County stays in the district and should experience a significant step up in competition when it travels to Frederick Douglass on Monday.
GCHS volleyball goes to 2-0 in region
Great Crossing handled an 11th Region road challenge for the second straight night Wednesday, cruising past Madison Southern, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16, in Berea.
After their one-sided win in the opening set, the Warhawks rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win going away in the second stanza.
Reagan McLean's strong serve sparked an 8-1 run to spin momentum GC's way. Ryann Thomas provided a kill to stifle Madison Southern's modest rally later in the game.
GC took several points on Annie Pearson's serve to build an 11-5 lead that held up throughout the closing chapter.
The Warhawks host the Battle of the Birds against the Scott County Cardinals on Thursday evening.